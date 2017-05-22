Smart Luggage Market - Forecast to 2022 - Increasing Usage of Sensors, RFID Tags & Bluetooth Devices in Luggage is Driving the Smart Luggage Market to Aggregate $2.4 Billion by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Luggage Market - Global Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2022" report to their offering.

According to this research, the Smart Luggage market is expected to reach $2,353.2 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 26.4%. Increasing airline travel & tourism, innovations in product design & quality, demand for IoT-based applications, and consumer shift towards leisure lifestyle are forcing organizations to focus on embedding the technology features into their traditional luggage. The increasing international travel and internet penetration are some of the major drivers for introducing technology applications in the luggage industry.

The luggage industry is witnessing innovation driven by the addition of tracking system, automated locking, and Bluetooth features creating a niche smart luggage market. Owing to this, several luggage companies and crowd-funded start-ups are adding tech features to the luggage products to address the stagnant innovation. The term smart luggage is widely used for bags and suitcases with various tech-savvy features such as Wi-Fi hotspots, SIM cards, GPS, Bluetooth, RFID, built-in batteries, and digital scaling.



The aim is not to just add features to the luggage, but to make it user-friendly in practical applications. These benefits are driving luggage companies to incorporate technology features into their offerings to stay in the ever-changing business world. The major luggage companies such as Bluesmart, Samsonite, and Delsey are investing in the incorporation of technology into their products and offer enhanced tech-savvy features to the customers.



Technology is the major boosting factor for smart luggage market. The major technology providers have joined hands with luggage manufacturers to offer innovative solutions, which enable the customers to enjoy the journey with maximum comfort such as luggage tracking, USB charging, digital scaling, and remote locking. New players are entering the market and key luggage companies are trying to acquire them to gain their technical knowledge for the betterment of their product portfolio. The technology market is further segmented into connectivity, sensors, SIM cards, USB charging, and others. In 2016, connectivity technology had a major share of the market and is expected to reach $898.0 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period 2016-2022.



Companies Mentioned



Away

Bluesmart

Delsey

Lugloc

Raden

Samsonite

Trunkster

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics



6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Analysis



7 Technologies and Services: Market Size & Analysis



8 Applications: Analysis



9 Regions: Market Size & Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Vendor Profiles



12 Companies to Watch for



