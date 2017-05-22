One Drop Launches New 'Plus' Subscriptions, Releases One Drop | Experts Worldwide, Expands Shipments To United Kingdom & European Union

One Drop's digital diabetes management platform now reaches over 200,000 users worldwide, expanding the company's robust data science and machine learning efforts to include over 300,000,000 real-world health data points for diabetes

NEW YORK, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop today announced the launch of One Drop | Plus, expanding its subscription offerings to better meet the individual needs of people with pre-, type 1 and type 2 diabetes. One Drop's Plus and Premium digital diabetes management solutions are now available throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union, bringing accessible and affordable diabetes care to consumers across the United States and Europe. Additionally, One Drop | Experts, the first and only digital diabetes education* and coaching program recognized by the American Diabetes Association, is now available worldwide as a standalone subscription.

One Drop | Plus and One Drop | Experts subscribers get the benefit of several new affordable choices that all include unlimited 24/7 live in-app support from dedicated Certified Diabetes Educators and the same industry-leading customer experience as One Drop | Premium, the company's evidence-based diabetes management solution delivering both unlimited blood glucose test strips and unlimited 24/7 live in-app support from dedicated Certified Diabetes Educators for less than the cost of a co-pay.

One Drop's subscription offerings now include:

One Drop | Plus 50 (as low as $13 per month - available in US, UK, EU)

50 blood glucose test strips for the One Drop | Chrome Bluetooth' blood glucose monitor delivered direct to your door each month PLUS unlimited one-on-one coaching with a dedicated Certified Diabetes Educator via One Drop | Experts

Available exclusively at One Drop (iOS, Android, http://onedrop.today/) in-app and online, with shipping beginning immediately (US, UK, and EU)

One Drop | Plus 100 (as low as $23 per month - available in US, UK, EU)

100 blood glucose test strips for the One Drop | Chrome Bluetooth' blood glucose monitor delivered direct to your door each month PLUS unlimited one-on-one coaching with a dedicated Certified Diabetes Educator via One Drop | Experts

Available exclusively at One Drop (iOS, Android, http://onedrop.today/) in-app and online, with shipping beginning immediately (US, UK, and EU)

One Drop | Premium (as low as $33 per month - available in US, UK, EU)

Unlimited blood glucose test strips for the One Drop | Chrome Bluetooth' blood glucose monitor delivered direct to your door each month PLUS unlimited one-on-one coaching with a dedicated Certified Diabetes Educator via One Drop | Experts

Available exclusively at One Drop (iOS, Android, http://onedrop.today/) in-app and online with shipping beginning immediately (US, UK, and EU)

One Drop | Experts (as low as $11 per month - available worldwide)

Unlimited 24/7 access to a dedicated diabetes "Expert" (Certified Diabetes Educator) for guidance, support, and anytime care, including ADA-recognized diabetes education. Subscribers can communicate with their Experts anytime via in-app chat; all data recorded in the One Drop | Mobile app is available to Experts in real time, allowing them to provide relevant behavioral guidance in the moments when subscribers need it most - no appointments necessary.

Available worldwide starting today at One Drop (iOS, Android, http://onedrop.today/)

In addition to making ADA-recognized diabetes self-management education available worldwide through One Drop | Experts, One Dropwill soon offer more targeted education programs, addressing issues such as advanced carbohydrate counting, gestational diabetes, parenting children with diabetes, and diabetes burnout. With industry-leading diabetes self-management education subscription options, One Drop is increasing affordability and accessibility of essential diabetes support and education, putting a Certified Diabetes Educator into the hands of everyone with diabetes and a smartphone.

All One Drop solutions are available direct to consumers - no insurance, no prescriptions, no appointments, and no hassles.

"At One Drop, we are bringing evidence-based diabetes care into the 21st century with seamlessly integrated devices, a fully featured diabetes management app, data-driven insights, and ongoing one-on-one support from dedicated diabetes experts - all right on your mobile phone," said Jeff Dachis, CEO and Founder. "No one wants more 'business as usual' with yet another clunky device in a vinyl zippered case, expensive supplies, or impersonal, reactive, remote diabetes monitoring from a call center. People deserve much better."

One Drop's award-winning mobile app, One Drop | Mobile, has been available for free on the App Store since April 2015 and on Google Play since September 2016. The app is available in four languages - English, Spanish, Chinese, and Arabic - and is used by people with diabetes in every sovereign country worldwide. It has quickly become the most powerful, elegant, comprehensive, and fully integrated diabetes management solution, serving as a natural hub for all diabetes-related health data. Full integration with Apple HealthKit and Google Fit allows One Drop | Mobile users to sync blood glucose, fitness, nutrition, and other health data from thousands of apps and devices, including:

Dexcom, One Touch , Accu-Chek, Agamatrix, iHealth, Dario

, Accu-Chek, Agamatrix, iHealth, Dario Apple Watch, Garmin, Fitbit, Nike+, UP by Jawbone, Misfit, Pebble, Withings

My Fitness Pal, Lose it!, Lark, Weight Watchers, Human, Strava, Runtastic, Runkeeper

In just over two years, One Drop | Mobile users have gained the benefit of over 300,000,000 health data points that power One Drop's machine learning algorithms and data science efforts. Cumulatively, One Drop users have engaged with the service over 4,600,000 times and spent more than 7,600,000 minutes on the platform tracking/analyzing their health data, sharing with the One Drop community, and actively engaging in their diabetes management. One Drop analyzes this data to deliver real-time insights that drive behavior change, cost savings, and better health outcomes.

"Diabetes affects nearly 500 million people worldwide and costs over $825 billion per year due to direct costs, healthcare services, loss of productivity, and disability. People with diabetes deserve better; better access, better resources and better outcomes at a better cost," said Dachis. "Diabetes is more than a physical condition requiring a drug or device. There is a psychological component that must be addressed through knowledge, mindfulness, motivation, and empowerment. The solutions that will earn consumers', payers', and health providers' trust will be the ones that integrate the fragments of diabetes care - drugs, devices, education delivery, and data - into a cohesive, well designed experience that drives down costs and improves health outcomes at scale."

One Drop has reported findings from a retrospective study demonstrating that, in as little as two months, people with diabetes using One Drop | Mobile:

Reduced A1c by 1.0 percentage point (from 8.2% to 7.2%).1

One Drop also reported initial findings from a retrospective clinical study demonstrating that after only four weeks, people with diabetes using both One Drop | Mobile and One Drop | Experts:

Reduced average blood glucose from 185 mg/dL (A1c 8.1%) to 158 mg/dL (A1c 7.1%);

Reduced average percentage of high blood glucose readings from 19% to 4%;

Nearly doubled the number of in-range blood glucose readings; and

Consistently tracked food and blood glucose over time.2

The company will release findings from several similar studies next month demonstrating that the One Drop platform can be as or more effective at improving blood glucose levels than drug or device therapies, while achieving those results faster and at a much lower cost.

ABOUT ONE DROP

One Drop (Informed Data Systems Inc.) is a digital health company harnessing the power of mobile computing and data science to transform the lives of everyone with diabetes.

The One Drop platform brings evidence-based, clinically effective, affordable, accessible diabetes care to everyone with diabetes and a smartphone, as well as their insurers and healthcare providers. One Drop's current offerings include:

One Drop | Chrome: One Drop'sFDA-approved, CE-certified Bluetooth'-enabled blood glucose monitor, which meets the highest standards of clinical accuracy and wirelessly transmits blood glucose data to the cloud via the One Drop | Mobile app for iOS and Android.

One Drop'sFDA-approved, CE-certified Bluetooth'-enabled blood glucose monitor, which meets the highest standards of clinical accuracy and wirelessly transmits blood glucose data to the cloud via the One Drop | Mobile app for iOS and Android. One Drop | Plus: One Drop's newest set of subscription offerings, providing 50 to 100 blood glucose test strips per month for One Drop | Chrome PLUS unlimited coaching via One Drop | Experts for as low as $13 per month.

One Drop's newest set of subscription offerings, providing 50 to 100 blood glucose test strips per month for One Drop | Chrome PLUS unlimited coaching via One Drop | Experts for as low as per month. One Drop | Premium: One Drop's unlimited subscription offering, providing unlimited blood glucose test strips for One Drop | Chrome and unlimited coaching via One Drop | Experts for as low as $33 per month.

One Drop's unlimited subscription offering, providing unlimited blood glucose test strips for One Drop | Chrome and unlimited coaching via One Drop | Experts for as low as per month. One Drop | Experts : One Drop moves diabetes education out of the clinic and into the lives of people with diabetes. Each One Drop | Experts subscriber has his/her own "Expert" (Certified Diabetes Educator) available 24/7 for guidance, support, and anytime care. Experts deliver personalized digital therapeutics programs, including ADA-recognized diabetes education, to help people with diabetes define and achieve their health management goals. Subscribers can communicate with their Experts anytime via in-app chat; all data recorded in the app is available to Experts in real-time, allowing them to provide relevant behavioral guidance in the moments when subscribers need it most - no appointments necessary. One Drop | Experts is available as a standalone subscription for as low as $11 per month.

: One Drop moves diabetes education out of the clinic and into the lives of people with diabetes. Each One Drop | Experts subscriber has his/her own "Expert" (Certified Diabetes Educator) available 24/7 for guidance, support, and anytime care. Experts deliver personalized digital therapeutics programs, including ADA-recognized diabetes education, to help people with diabetes define and achieve their health management goals. Subscribers can communicate with their Experts anytime via in-app chat; all data recorded in the app is available to Experts in real-time, allowing them to provide relevant behavioral guidance in the moments when subscribers need it most - no appointments necessary. One Drop | Experts is available as a standalone subscription for as low as per month. One Drop | Mobile: One Drop's free, award-winning, cloud-based diabetes management solution delivered entirely via mobile app on iOS and Android. One Drop | Mobile provides real-time and historical blood glucose data and analytics to subscribers and their healthcare providers, allowing both to see relationships between specific health behaviors and health outcomes. One Drop | Mobile also includes a fully featured Apple WatchOS app for logging and analyzing diabetes data on-the-go. One Drop | Mobile is the only diabetes management platform that offers comprehensive self-care, peer-support, and expert support all in one place.

One Drop's free, award-winning, cloud-based diabetes management solution delivered entirely via mobile app on iOS and Android. One Drop | Mobile provides real-time and historical blood glucose data and analytics to subscribers and their healthcare providers, allowing both to see relationships between specific health behaviors and health outcomes. One Drop | Mobile also includes a fully featured Apple WatchOS app for logging and analyzing diabetes data on-the-go. One Drop | Mobile is the only diabetes management platform that offers comprehensive self-care, peer-support, and expert support all in one place. One Drop | Professional: One Drop's HIPPA-compliant enterprise solution for insurers, healthcare provider networks, self-insured employers, and drug/device manufacturers seeking to dramatically improve outcomes for their patients, lower the cost of caring for people with diabetes, and drive toward outcomes-based solutions. One Drop | Professional delivers: real time data and messaging; custom branding, content delivery, and educational support; and the most affordable, effective, turnkey solution in market.

One Drop | Chrome is sold exclusively by One Drop (iOS, Android, and http://onedrop.today/), Amazon (http://www.amazon.com), and Apple (http://store.apple.com). One Drop's consumer subscription services are available for purchase in-app (iOS and Android) and at http://onedrop.today. The One Drop | Mobile solution is available for free download worldwide (iOS and Android). For more information, contact just@onedrop.today.

*The American Diabetes Association recognizes this education service as meeting the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support.

