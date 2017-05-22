Sweden, Lund, 2017-05-22 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The employees of Doro have exercised warrants and subscribed for shares in the incentive program established in August 2014, and where the subscription period (May 22 to June 21, 2017) is now ongoing.



In August 2014, Doro issued warrants as a result of an incentive program in the company. The incentive program entailed that Doro's employees were invited to purchase warrants in the company providing entitlement to subscribe for new shares in Doro at a subscription price of SEK 42 per share during the period from May 22, 2017 through June 21, 2017.



At start of the subscription period on May 22 2017, in total 517,000 warrants were held by Doro employees. Today, Doro employees have exercised employee warrants and subscribed for 118,000 new shares. To finance subscription of the new shares, the employees have per today sold a portion of their warrants via a structured program, assisted by DNB Markets. Following the sale and subscription of warrants, the employees of Doro still retain a total of 45,000 warrants that may be exercised until June 21, 2017.



Subscription of new shares for warrants subscribed for by Doro employees, contributes to Doro SEK 21,714,000 corresponding to 517,000 new shares at 2.2% dilution.



For additional information, please contact: Robert Puskaric, President and CEO, +46 (0) 46 280 50 05 Magnus Eriksson, CFO, +46 (0) 46 280 50 06



About Doro Doro develops telecom products and services for Seniors to lead full and rich lives: to do things they want to do more easily as well as the things they thought they might never do. The global market-leader in senior mobile phone, Doro offers easy-to-use mobile phones and smartphones, mobile applications, fixed line telephony with loud and clear sound. Within Doro Group, Doro Care offers social care and telecare solutions for elder and disabled persons for independent and safe living in their own homes. Doro AB is a Swedish public company and its shares are quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Stockholm exchange, Nordic List, Small Companies. Total revenue of SEK 1,959 million (EUR 205 million) was reported for 2016. www.doro.com



