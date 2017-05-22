Helsinki, 2017-05-22 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aktia Bank plc Stock Exchange Release 22.5.2017 at 3 p.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Sigrid Jusélius Stiftelse s.r. Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Eklundh, Sten Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20170522132104_3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Aktia Oyj LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 18.5.2017 Venue: BATD Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870 Volume: 2,728 Unit price: 8,99500 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2,728 Volume weighted average price: 8.99500 Euro ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 18.5.2017 Venue: CHID Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870 Volume: 125 Unit price: 8.99500 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 125 Volume weighted average price: 8.99500 Euro ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 18.5.2017 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870 Volume: 456 Unit price: 9.03000 Euro Volume: 776 Unit price: 9.05000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1,232 Volume weighted average price: 9.04260 Euro ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 18.5.2017 Venue: DHEL Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870 Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.98000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.00000 Euro Volume: 550 Unit price: 9.01500 Euro Volume: 110 Unit price: 9.02000 Euro Volume: 534 Unit price: 9.03000 Euro Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 9.03500 Euro Volume: 180 Unit price: 9.04000 Euro Volume: 900 Unit price: 9.04500 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 3,974 Volume weighted average price: 9.02646 Euro ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 18.5.2017 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870 Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 9.00000 Euro Volume: 627 Unit price: 9.01000 Euro Volume: 2,886 Unit price: 9.02000 Euro Volume: 671 Unit price: 9.03000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 14,184 Volume weighted average price: 9.00593 Euro ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 18.5.2017 Venue: POSIT (XPOS) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870 Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.97000 Euro Volume: 530 Unit price: 8.98000 Euro Volume: 450 Unit price: 8.99000 Euro Volume: 1,990 Unit price: 8.99500 Euro Volume: 142 Unit price: 9.00000 Euro Volume: 373 Unit price: 9.02000 Euro Volume: 361 Unit price: 9.03500 Euro Volume: 1,711 Unit price: 9.04000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 5,757 Volume weighted average price: 9.00999 Euro ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 19.5.2017 Venue: DHEL Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: IF4000058870 Volume: 370 Unit price: 9.04000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 370 Volume weighted average price: 9.04000 Euro ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 19.5.2017 Venue: TRQM Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870 Volume: 1,979 Unit price: 9.04000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1,979 Volume weighted average price: 9.04000 Euro ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 19.5.2017 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870 Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.05000 Euro Volume: 68,939 Unit price: 9.07000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 69,439 Volume weighted average price: 9.06986 Euro ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 19.5.2017 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870 Volume: 7,212 Unit price: 9.04000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 7,212 Volume weighted average price: 9.04000 Euro



Aktia provides a broad range of products within banking, insurance and real estate agency. Aktia operates mainly in coastal areas and inland growth areas. Aktia has ca 380,000 customers who are served by about 1,000 employees at 45 branch offices and via online and telephone services.