Sixty Six Oilfield Services, Inc. Announces Filing of 1st Quarter 2017 Financial Information Statement

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / SIXTY SIX OILFIELD SERVICES, INC. (OTC PINK: SSOF) previously named Medically Minded Holding Corp. and now named Sixty Six Oilfield Services, Inc. announces that it has posted current information satisfying Rule 15c2-11 for the three months period ending March 31, 2017 at http://www.microcapreporting.com. The information includes consolidated financial statements accounting for the acquisition of 66 Oilfield Services, LLC as a reverse merger.

Sixty-Six had Gross Revenue for the three months period of $1.434m with total expenses of $1.126m and a net profit of $.308m on assets and liabilities of $6.482m. James Frazier, President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, said, "Although the highlights of our 1st quarter were previously released we are now posting the financial statements for public review. We had a good first quarter and are continuing to build our core business as we grow and expand."

SAFE HARBOR AND INFORMATIONAL STATEMENT

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The Company is not eligible to rely on the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act because it is not subject to filing periodic reports under Sections 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

