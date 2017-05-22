Ramji Law Group is Named as One of the Top 50 Law Firms by Law Firm 500

The 2016 Law Firm Award Honorees are Among the Fastest Growing Law Firms in the United States

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / Law firm founder Adam Ramji and the rest of the attorneys from Ramji Law Group are pleased to announce that their firm was recently named as a Top 50 Law Firm by Law Firm 500.

As a spokesperson for Ramji Law Group noted, the 2016 Law Firm 500 Honorees are the fastest growing law firms in the country. The law firm was number 43 on the list, and has experienced a growth of over 106 percent.



"The law firms on this list have been evaluated and ranked in order, based on gross revenues of the previous three years," noted the article in Law Firm 500.



The fact that the Ramji Law Group would be recognized and honored for their growth, strategic vision and commitment to success will not surprise the many satisfied clients who have worked with the law firm over the years. Since the Ramji Law Group first opened in 2004, the attorneys have earned a well-deserved reputation for their devotion to their clients.

From people who have been involved in a serious car crash or truck accident to those who are dealing with the negative side effects of medications or have lost a loved one due to a wrongful death, the caring and knowledgeable team of attorneys from Ramji Law Group is ready and able to help.

"Ramji Law Group will do everything in our power to see you are awarded what is due to you for your pain and suffering plus any time and wages that may have been lost due to the accident," the spokesperson noted, adding that people are welcome to schedule a free consultation with a one of the professional attorneys at the Houston firm.

"Seeking professional advice from a Houston injury attorney will help you determine the importance of filing the claim for compensation in a prompt manner."

Ramji Law Group is a personal injury law firm with its principal office in Houston, TX. The firm was founded in 2004 and has over five offices throughout the state of Texas. Founder Adam Ramji and his team of trial lawyers have comprehensive experience in representing personal injury clients by assisting them in receiving compensation for their trauma injuries.



