

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Students at an American University have staged a walk-out during Vice President Mike Pence's commencement speech at a graduation ceremony in protest against his policies.



The embarrassing incident took place Sunday at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The University has invited Pence sidestepping the precedence of inviting newly inaugurated presidents to the annual function.



Dozens of graduating seniors rose and walked out silently when Pence started delivering the commencement speech. It was a planned protest organized by 'We StaND For,' a coalition of student activist groups at Notre Dame.



The group said the walkout was in solidarity with members of the Notre Dame community affected by the policies advocated by Pence.



In his convocation speech, Pence criticized the increasing intolerance and suppression of free speech that was sweeping university campuses in America.



There has been protest since the University invited Mike Pence. On May 1, the students displayed 500 rainbow flags across the campus as a symbol of protest. The University officials have said that they would not try to stop the protest during the commencement speech.



We StaND For alleged that during his time as governor of Indiana, and now as Vice-President, Pence has targeted the civil rights protections of members of LBGT community and fought against sanctuary cities, 'policies that have marginalized our vulnerable sisters and brothers for their religion, skin color, or sexual orientation.'



In a media statement, Xitlaly Estrada, Notre Dame undergraduate has said that the participation and degree-conferring of Pence stand as an endorsement of policies and actions which directly contradict Catholic social teachings and values and target vulnerable members of the University's community.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX