Active Wall Street: Post Earnings Coverage as Regal Beloit's Q1 Adjusted EPS Grew 12.6% Y-o-Y

Earnings Reviewed

During the quarter ended on April 01, 2017, Regal Beloit reported net sales of $813.5 million, which came in 0.6% below the $818.2 million recorded at the end of Q1 FY16. However, net sales numbers for the reported quarter outperformed market expectations of $809.9 million. The Company attributed the fall in net sales to a 0.6% foreign currency translation headwinds and a negative 0.6% impact of divestiture. Meanwhile, the Company's adjusted net sales grew 0.7% to $823.7 million in Q1 FY17 from $818.2 million in the prior year's same quarter.

The electric motors' control maker reported GAAP net income attributable to Regal Beloit of $46.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17 compared to $41.6 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, in Q1 FY16. The Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share increased to $1.07 in Q1 FY17 from $0.95 in Q1 FY16. Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted diluted earnings of $0.96 per diluted share.

Operating Metrics

In Q1 FY17, the Company's gross profit fell marginally to $215.6 million from $217.4 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. For Q1 FY17, the Company's GAAP income from operations came in at $74.8 million, or 9.2% of net sales, compared to $69.3 million, or 8.5% of net sales. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted income from operations for the reported quarter improved to $77.8 million, or 9.6% of net sales, from $70.7 million, or 8.6% of net sales, in Q1 FY16.

Segment Performance

During Q1 FY17, Commercial and Industrial Systems segment's net sales grew 1% y-o-y to $381.2 million. The segment's GAAP operating margin for the reported quarter came in at 6.8% versus 5.7% in the prior year's same quarter. Excluding restructuring and related costs of $1.7 million, the segment's adjusted operating margin stood at 7.2% in Q1 FY17 versus 5.8% in Q1 FY16.

Regal Beloit's Climate Solutions segment's net sales were $247.7 million in Q1 FY17, up 3.3% from the last year's recorded net sales numbers $239.8 million. The segment's GAAP operating margin was 12.6% in Q1 FY17 compared to 10.3% in the year ago corresponding quarter. Furthermore, excluding restructuring and related costs of $1.1 million, adjusted operating margin increased to 13.0% in Q1 FY17 from 10.8% in the previous year's comparable quarter.

Power Transmission Solutions segment reported net sales of $184.6 million in Q1 FY17, falling 8.1% from $200.8 million in Q1 FY16. The segment's GAAP operating margin during Q1 FY17 was 9.6% compared to 11.5% in Q1 FY16. Meanwhile, excluding restructuring and related costs of $0.4 million, the segment's adjusted operating margin for the reported quarter was 9.8%, versus 11.5% in the last year's comparable quarter.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

For the three months ended April 01 2017, Regal Beloit reported net cash flow provided by operating activities of $50.5 million compared to $58.6 million in the year ago comparable period. Moreover, free cash flow in the reported quarter was $33.5 million versus $43.7 million in Q1 FY16. The Company had cash and cash equivalents balance of $262.3 million as on April 01, 2017 compared to $284.5 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company ended the year with total long-term debt of $1.27 billion versus $1.31 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend

In a separate press release on May 01, 2017, Regal Beloit's Board of Directors hiked quarterly cash dividend by 8% to $0.26 per share. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2017. This dividend marked the Company's 228th consecutive quarterly dividend and is the 8th consecutive annual increase.

Outlook

In its guidance for full year FY17, Regal Beloit expects positive organic sales growth. The Company revised its adjusted diluted earnings per share forecast by $0.05 to a range of $4.55 to $4.95. Furthermore, the Company anticipates GAAP diluted earnings per share of $4.40 to $4.80 for full year FY17.

Stock Performance

Regal Beloit's share price finished last Friday's trading session at $78.45, slightly up by 0.97%. A total volume of 203.11 thousand shares exchanged hands. The stock has rallied 14.37% and 48.19% in the last six months and past twelve months, respectively. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 13.66%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 16.97 and has a dividend yield of 1.33%.

