Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage Brookfield Announced Renewal of Normal Course Bid; Plans to Generate Excess Cash to Fuel Business Operations

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Howard Hughes Post-Earnings Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / Active Wall St. blog coverage looks at the headline from Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) as the Company announced on May 19, 2017, that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) for its proposed normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 82,965,721 Class A Limited Voting Shares, representing 10% of the public float of Brookfield's outstanding Class A shares. Brookfield will pay the market price at the time of acquisition for any Class A shares purchased. Register with us now for your free membership and blog access at:

http://www.activewallst.com/register/

One of Brookfield Asset Management's competitors within the Real Estate Development space, The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE: HHC), announced on May 03, 2017, its operating results for Q1 ended March 31, 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on Howard Hughes in the coming days.

Today, AWS is promoting its blog coverage on BAM; touching on HHC. Get all of our free blog coverage and more by clicking on the link below:

http://www.activewallst.com/register/

The Announcement

Under terms of the announcement, purchases under the bid will be made through the facilities of the TSX, the NYSE, and any alternative Canadian trading system. The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from May 24, 2017, to May 23, 2018, or an earlier date, subject to the case when Brookfield completes its purchases. All Class A shares acquired by Brookfield under the bid will be canceled and/or purchased by a non-independent trustee pursuant to a long-term incentive plan.

The number of Class A shares issued and outstanding were about 988.52 million, of which 829.66 million shares represented the public float as of May 09, 2017. In accordance with the rules of the TSX, the maximum daily purchase on the TSX under this bid will be 247,466 Class A shares, which is 25% of 989,865 shares which was the average daily trading volume of Class A shares on the TSX for the six months, ended April 30, 2017.

The Initial Bid

Under its prior normal course issuer bid that started on May 24, 2016, and stands to be expired on May 23, 2017, Brookfield purchased 2.71 million Class A shares through open market purchases on the NYSE. The weighted average price that Brookfield paid per Class A share acquired under this bid was $34.72.

Brookfield will enter into an automatic purchase plan on, or around June 26, 2017, in relation to the normal course issuer bid. The automatic purchase plan will allow for the purchase of Class A shares, subject to certain trading parameters. Outside of these periods, Class A shares will be repurchased in accordance with management's discretion and in compliance with the applicable law.

Company Growth Prospects

Brookfield is renewing its normal course issuer bid as it believes that, from time to time, the market price of its Class A shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the business, assets and its future business prospects. The Company believes that, under such circumstances, the outstanding Class A shares represent an active investment opportunity for Brookfield. Additionally, a portion of its excess cash generated on an annual basis can be invested for an attractive risk adjusted return through the issuer bid.

Brookfield recently reported its Q1 FY17 results on May 11, 2017. Under the announcement, the Company reported an EPS of $0.08 for the period. The Company had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.76%. Prior to the announcement on May 05, 2017, Brookfield announced a monthly distribution of $0.0817 per share payable on May 25, 2017, to stockholders of record on May 18, 2017. Based on the closing price of $13.53 on May 04, 2017, the Fund's annualized distribution rate was 7.25%. The annualized distribution rate was 6% higher than the preceding month (April 2017) distribution rate of 7.31%, reported on April 07, 2017.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Friday, May 19, 2017, Brookfield Asset Management's share price finished trading session at $37.50, advancing 1.96%. A total volume of 809.42 thousand shares exchanged hands. The stock has rallied 14.27% and 15.54% in the last six months and past twelve months, respectively. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 14.03%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 30.07 and has a dividend yield of 1.49%. The net market capital for the Company as per its Friday's closing price was $36.84 billion.

Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street