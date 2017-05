BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's strong growth is likely to continue in the spring, the Bundesbank said in its monthly report on Monday.



In the first quarter, the economy expanded 0.6 percent, following the fourth quarter's 0.4 percent growth.



The bank said the construction sector would continue to flourish and the service sectors is expected to continue to expand.



Demand from both domestic and foreign markets should support industry, the central bank said.



