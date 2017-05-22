A.M. Best will host its inaugural Reinsurance Market Briefing in Zurich, Switzerland, on Wednesday, 7 June 2017. The guest speaker, Niklaus Hilti, chief executive officer, Credit Suisse Insurance Linked Strategies Ltd, will present on the topic, "ILS Market Update and Developments."

In addition, leading A.M. Best analysts will present industry insights, including an overview of the current state of the global reinsurance market and cedant reinsurance purchasing trends. A.M. Best also will deliver a briefing covering ongoing updates to its Best's Credit Rating Methodology and Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio model.

There is no cost to attend the briefing. Registration and further details can be found at the Reinsurance Market Briefing-Zurich event registration page. Enquiries can be emailed to events@ambest.com.

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

