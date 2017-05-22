SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCQX: YGYI), a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, announced today that Dave Briskie, President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will be appearing at the C-Suite Network Conference, on Tuesday, May 23 at the Tower Club in Dallas, Texas. Mr. Briskie will be participating in the executive discussion on the Changing World of Direct Selling scheduled to take place at approximately 10:30am local time.

The C-Suite Network is a trusted, invitation-only network of business leaders, focused on providing growth, development and networking opportunities for executives.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCQX: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company -- offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed in the course of the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

