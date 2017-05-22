NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Accelerize (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division, CAKE, today announced that Confilio, a leading Brazilian affiliate marketing network, has selected CAKE's SaaS-based tracking platform to manage and accurately measure the performance of the CPA, CPL and CPA campaigns it runs on behalf of its clients.

Confilio is one of the longest serving affiliate networks in Brazil, focused on successfully matching affiliates with advertisers to extend the reach of their marketing and monetization campaigns. Confilio had previously been using a competing tracking solution, but decided to switch to CAKE in order to gain deeper and more accurate visibility into campaign performance, in real-time. CAKE's granular metrics empower Confilio to keep track of and validate commissions, identify and root out fraudulent traffic, as well as optimize affiliate offers to ensure the greatest marketing return.

"CAKE gives us the transparency we need to continually improve performance and also helps us better manage campaigns through daily reporting to customers, automated payouts, fraud identification and more," said Mariana Paduan, Affiliate Manager at Confilio. "CAKE's superior tracking technology and excellent customer service helps us stay on top of all the information we need to make the best decisions possible for both our advertiser and affiliate clients."

According to Statista, Brazil is the leading ad market in Latin America, and one of the largest ad markets in the world. Forecasts show the Brazilian ad market is projected to increase in the coming years. The country's ad revenue is estimated to amount to nearly 30 billion U.S. dollars by 2019.

"As Brazil's digital advertising market continues to grow, more and more advertisers will look to networks like Confilio to help them attract larger audiences," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "With CAKE, Confilio can ensure that it is driving high-quality offers for its clients and accurately track performance across multiple campaigns. This will help the company continue to scale its business and solidify strong relationships with affiliates and advertisers."

Both CAKE and Confilio will be participating the upcoming Afiliados Brasil, the largest affiliate marketing event in Latin America, held June 1-3 in Sao Paulo. For more information visit https://www.afiliadosbrasil.com.br/.

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a cloud-based solution to track and analyze the performance of digital marketing return on ad spend, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize describes the growth of the Brazilian ad market and uses other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

