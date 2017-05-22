LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC PINK: PLPL) ("Plandaí" or "the Company"), producer of the highly bioavailable Phytofare® Catechin Complex, today announced that it has successfully shipped an order for 1.2 million Origine 8™ capsules to Coyne Healthcare, a nutraceutical and food supplement company based in South Africa. Origine 8™ is comprised of all eight Phytofare® catechins, which are then entrapped in nutrient-protective liposomes. The product is being launched in both the U.K. and the U.S. this month, and Coyne Healthcare has forecasted sales of 10.6 million Origine 8™ capsules for 2017 with sales increasing to 24 million for 2018.

Ezra Jones, newly-appointed Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Plandaí, commented, "Coyne Healthcare has been selling Origine 8™ in South Africa for the past several months while building distribution channels for the product throughout the world. Origine 8™ is a unique product in that it is the only catechin-based capsule on the market backed by human clinical studies that prove it has superior bioavailability. This is a newer product for Plandaí as the company has previously focused on selling Phytofare® as an ingredient rather than as a finished product.

"By further entrapping the Phytofare® in liposomes, Origine 8™ can protect the phytonutrient molecules throughout the digestive process and ensure that more of the active ingredient is absorbed into the blood stream where it remains active and at therapeutic levels for over 24 hours. No other nutraceutical extract can make this claim.

"Coyne Healthcare immediately grasped the importance of bioavailability and was an early Phytofare® adopter. It is immensely rewarding to see their growth into the U.S. and European markets, and we're pleased that our U.S. shareholders are finally going to be able to purchase products containing Phytofare® locally."

Founded in Cape Town, South Africa, Coyne Healthcare has been both developing and distributing high quality nutraceutical and food supplements since 2013. Interested parties are invited to visit Coyne Healthcare at www.coynehealthcare.co.za.

About Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc.

Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. and its subsidiaries develop highly phyto-available™ extracts. Plandaí Biotechnology controls every aspect of the process, from growing live green tea on its farms in South Africa to producing its proprietary Phytofare® extracts in-house, allowing the Company to guarantee the continuity of supply as well as quality control throughout the entire process. Targeted industries for the Company's products include beverage, cosmeceutical, wellness, nutriceutical, anti-aging, and pharmaceutical. For more information, please visit http://www.plandaibiotech.com.

