Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) in Europe" report to their offering.

This report presents a summary of the reimbursement situation in Europe for transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) for aortic stenosis. Use of both transfemoral and transapical TAVI is reviewed.

TAVI is a well established technology with reimbursement available in all studied European countries. The main payment models are diagnosis-related group (DRG) for entire hospitalization, add-on reimbursement (England, France, Italy in some regions) and fee for procedure and material (Belgium). All countries, except Italy, have specific procedure codes for TAVI. Brand-specific reimbursement is only available in Belgium and France, while in other countries reimbursement is established for the class of devices.

Reimbursement differs for different types of access for procedures only in France, Germany and Switzerland. In Germany and Switzerland procedures with transapical access has higher reimbursement.

Complications or strokes specifically do not impact allocation to DRG and reimbursement levels in any of the studied countries, with the exception of France.

Almost every country has implemented certain restrictions to provision of TAVI, which are limited to inoperable or operable patients at high surgical risk in the majority of studied countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and summary

2. Executive summary table

3. Methodology

4. Reimbursement analysis in Austria

5. Reimbursement analysis in Belgium

6. Reimbursement analysis in Denmark

7. Reimbursement analysis in England

8. Reimbursement analysis in France

9. Reimbursement analysis in Germany

10. Reimbursement analysis in Italy

11. Reimbursement analysis in the Netherlands

12. Reimbursement analysis in Norway

13. Reimbursement analysis in Sweden

14. Reimbursement analysis in Switzerland

Companies Mentioned

Abbott (previously St. Jude Medical) (Portico)

Boston Scientific (Lotus)

Colibri Heart Valve

Direct Flow Medical

Edwards Lifesciences (Sapien)

JenaValve

Medtronic (CoreValve)

Symetis

Transcatheter Technologies

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7csg4c/transcatheter

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005697/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Cardiovascular Devices