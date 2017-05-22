Global 2017 Market Report for Nanoelectronics (Nanotechnology in Electronics) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

To meet these market demands, power and functionality needs to improve hugely, while being cost effective, driving demand for nanomaterials that will allow for novel architectures, new types of energy harvesting and sensor integration. As well as allowing for greater power, improved performance and bandwith, decreased size and cost, improved flexibility and better thermal management, the exploitation of nanomaterials allows for new device designs, new package architectures, new network architectures and new manufacturing processes. This will lead to greater device integration and density, and reduced time to market.

Semiconducting inorganic nanowires (NWs), carbon nanotubes, nanofibers, nanofibers, quantum dots, graphene and other 2D materials have been extensively explored in recent years as potential building blocks for nanoscale electronics, optoelectronics and photonics components, coatings and devices.



The electronics industry will witness significant change and growth in the next decade driven by:

- Scaling

- Growth of mobile wireless devices

- Huge growth in the Internet of Things (IoT)

- Data, logic and applications moving to the Cloud

- Ubiquitous electronics



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Scaling

1.2 Growth of mobile wireless devices

1.3 Internet of things (IoT)

1.4 Data, logic and applications moving to the Cloud

1.5 Ubiquitous electronic

1.6 Growth in automotive interior electronics

1.7 Nanomaterials for new device design and architectures

1.8 Carbon and 2D nanomaterials

1.9 Industrial collaborations

1.10 Nanotechnology and smart textile & wearable technology

1.11 Growth in the wearable electronics marke

1.11.1 Recent growth

1.11.2 Future growth

1.11.3 Nanotechnology as a market driver

1.12 Growth in remote health monitoring and diagnostics

1.13 From rigid to flexible and stretchable

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.1.1 Market Challenges Rating System

3 Nanomaterials

3.1 Properties of nanomaterials

3.2 Categorization

4 Nanomaterials In Electronics

4.1 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube

4.1.1 Properties

4.1.1.1 Single-chirality

4.1.2 Applications in nanoelectronics

4.2 Graphene

4.2.1 Properties

4.2.2 Applications in nanoelectronics

4.2.2.1 Electronic paper

4.2.2.2 Wearable electronics

4.2.2.3 Integrated circuits

4.2.2.4 Transistors

4.2.2.5 Graphene Radio Frequency (RF) circuits

4.2.2.6 Graphene spintronics

4.2.2.7 Memory devices

4.3 Nanocellulose

4.3.1 Properties

4.3.2 Applications in nanoelectronics

4.3.3 Nanopaper

4.3.4 Flexible electronics

4.3.4.1 Paper memory

4.3.5 Wearable electronics

4.3.6 Flexible energy storage

4.3.7 Conductive inks

4.4 Nanofibers

4.4.1 Properties

4.4.2 Applications in nanoelectronics

4.5 Quantum Dots

4.5.1 Properties

4.5.2 Applications in nanoelectronics

4.5.2.1 Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulfide and other materials

4.5.2.2 Cadmium free quantum dots

4.6 Silver Nanowires

4.6.1 Properties

4.6.2 Applications in nanoelectronics

4.7 Other Nanomaterials In Electronics

4.7.1 Metal oxide nanoparticles

4.7.1.1 Properties and applications

4.7.2 Graphene quantum dots

4.7.2.1 Applications

4.7.3 Black phosphorus/Phosphorene

4.7.3.1 Properties

4.7.3.2 Applications in electronics

4.7.4 C2N

4.7.4.1 Properties

4.7.4.2 Applications in electronics

4.7.5 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNT)

4.7.6 Fullerenes

4.7.6.1 Properties

4.7.6.2 Applications in electronics

4.7.7 Germanene

4.7.7.1 Properties

4.7.7.2 Applications in electronics

4.7.8 Graphdiyne

4.7.8.1 Properties

4.7.8.2 Applications in electronics

4.7.9 Graphane

4.7.9.1 Properties

4.7.9.2 Applications in electronic

4.7.10 Hexagonal boron-nitride

4.7.10.1 Properties

4.7.10.2 Applications in electronics

4.7.11 Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2)

4.7.11.1 Properties

4.7.11.2 Applications in electronics

4.7.12 Nanodiamonds

4.7.12.1 Properties

4.7.12.2 Applications in electronics

4.7.13 Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2)

4.7.13.1 Properties

4.7.13.2 Applications in electronics

4.7.14 Silicene

4.7.14.1 Properties

4.7.14.2 Applications in electronics

4.7.15 Stanene/tinene

4.7.15.1 Properties

4.7.15.2 Applications in electronics

4.7.16 Tungsten diselenide

4.7.16.1 Properties

4.7.16.2 Applications in electronics

5 Transparent Conductive Films

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Applications

5.2.1 Transparent electrodes in flexible electronics

5.2.1.1 Single-walled carbon nanotubes

5.2.1.2 Double-walled carbon nanotubes

5.2.1.3 Graphene

5.2.1.4 Silver nanowires

5.2.1.5 Copper nanowires

5.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

5.4 Product Developers (32 Company Profiles)

5.4.33 Market Challenges

5.4.33.1 Competing materials

5.4.33.2 Cost in comparison to ITO

5.4.33.3 Fabricating SWNT devices

5.4.33.4 Fabricating graphene devices

5.4.33.5 Problems with transfer and growth

5.4.33.6 Improving sheet resistance

5.4.33.7 High surface roughness of silver nanowires

5.4.33.8 Electrical properties

5.4.33.9 Difficulties in display panel integration

6 Displays-HDTV & Monitors

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Improved performance with less power

6.1.2 Lower cost compared to OLED

6.2 Applications

6.2.1 LCDS vs. OLEDs vs. QD-LCDs

6.2.2 QD-LCD TVs

6.2.3 Integration into LCDs

6.2.3.1 On-edge (edge optic)

6.2.3.2 On-surface (film)

6.2.3.3 On-chip

6.2.4 Quantum rods

6.2.5 Quantum converters with red phosphors

6.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

6.4 Product Developers (13 company profiles)

7 Wearable Sensors And Electronic Textiles

7.1 Market Drivers

7.1.1 Growth in the wearable electronics market

7.1.2 ITO replacement for flexible electronics

7.1.3 Energy needs of wearable devices

7.1.4 Increased power and performance of sensors with reduced cost

7.1.5 Growth in the printed sensors market

7.1.6 Growth in the home diagnostics and point of care market

7.2 Applications

7.2.1 Wearable electronics

7.2.1.1 Current state of the art

7.2.1.2 Nanotechnology solutions

7.2.1.3 Conductive inks

7.2.2 Wearable sensors

7.2.2.1 Current stage of the art

7.2.2.2 Nanotechnology solutions

7.2.2.3 Wearable gas sensors

7.2.2.4 Wearable strain sensors

7.2.2.5 Wearable tactile sensors

7.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

7.4 Product Developers (28 company profiles)

8 Medical And Healthcare Wearables

8.1 Market Drivers

8.1.1 Universal to individualized medicine

8.1.2 Growth in the wearable monitoring market

8.1.3 Need for new materials for continuous health monitoring and adaptability

8.2 Applications

8.2.1 Current state of the art

8.2.2 Nanotechnology solutions

8.2.2.1 Flexible/stretchable health monitors

8.2.2.2 Patch-type skin sensors

8.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

8.4 Product Developers (6 company profiles)

9 Smart Clothing And Apparel Including Sportswear

9.1 Market Drivers

9.1.1 Reduction in size, appearance and cost of sensors

9.1.2 Increasing demand for smart fitness clothing

9.1.3 Improved medical analysis

9.1.4 Smart workwear for improved worker safety

9.2 Applications

9.2.1 Current state of the art

9.2.2 Nanotechnology solutions

9.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

9.4 Product Developers (8 company profiles)

10 Wearable Energy Storage And Harvesting Devices

10.1 Market Drivers

10.1.1 Inadequacies of current battery technology for wearables

10.1.2 Need for flexible power sources

10.1.3 Energy harvesting for disappearables

10.2 Applications

10.2.1 Current state of the art

10.2.2 Nanotechnology solutions

10.2.2.1 Flexible and stretchable batteries

10.2.2.2 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors

10.2.2.3 Solar energy harvesting textiles

10.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

10.4 Product Developers (6 company profiles)

11 Conductive Inks

11.1 Market Drivers And Trends

11.2 Applications

11.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

11.4 Market Challenges

11.5 Product Developers (26 company profiles)

12 Transistors, Integrated Circuits And Other Components

12.1 Market Drivers And Trends

12.2 Applications

12.2.1 Nanowires

12.2.2 Carbon nanotubes

12.2.3 Graphene

12.2.3.1 Integrated circuits

12.2.3.2 Transistors

12.2.3.3 Graphene Radio Frequency (RF) circuits

12.2.3.4 Graphene spintronics

12.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

12.4 Market Challenges

12.4.1 Device complexity

12.4.2 Competition from other materials

12.4.3 Lack of band gap

12.4.4 Transfer and integration

12.5 Product Developers (20 company profiles)

13 Memory Devices

13.1 Market Drivers

13.2 Applications

13.2.1 Carbon nanotubes

13.2.2 Graphene and other 2D materials

13.2.2.1 Properties

13.2.2.2 ReRAM memory

13.2.2.3 Magnetic nanoparticles

13.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

13.4 Market Challenges

13.5 Product Developers (10 company profiles)

14 Electronics Coatings

14.1 Market Drivers

14.1.1 Demand for multi-functional, active coatings

14.1.2 Waterproofing and permeability

14.1.3 Improved aesthetics and reduced maintenance

14.1.4 Proliferation of touch panels

14.1.5 Need for efficient moisture and oxygen protection in flexible and organic electronics

14.1.6 Electronics packaging

14.1.7 Growth in the optical and optoelectronic devices market

14.1.8 Improved performance and cost over traditional AR coatings

14.1.9 Growth in the solar energy market

14.2 Applications

14.2.1 Waterproof nanocoatings

14.2.1.1 Barrier films

14.2.1.2 Hydrophobic coatings

14.2.2 Anti-fingerprint nanocoatings

14.2.3 Anti-reflection nanocoatings

14.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

14.3.1 Anti-fingerprint nanocoatings

14.3.2 Anti-reflective nanocoatings

14.3.3 Waterproof nanocoatings

14.4 Market Challenges

14.4.1 Durability

14.4.2 Dispersion

14.4.3 Cost

14.5 Product Developers (22 company profiles)

15 Photonics

15.1 Market Drivers And Trends

15.2 Applications

15.2.1 Si photonics versus graphene

15.2.2 Optical modulators

15.2.3 Photodetectors

15.2.4 Saturable absorbers

15.2.5 Plasmonics

15.2.6 Fiber lasers

15.2.6.1 Graphene and 2D materials

15.2.6.2 Quantum dots

15.2.7 Global Market Size And Opportunity

15.3 Market Challenges

15.3.1 Need to design devices that harness graphene's properties

15.3.2 Problems with transfer

15.3.3 THz absorbance and nonlinearity

15.3.4 Stability and sensitivity

15.4 Product Developers (11 company profiles)

16 References

