Global 2017 Market Report for Nanoelectronics (Nanotechnology in Electronics) - Research and Markets

To meet these market demands, power and functionality needs to improve hugely, while being cost effective, driving demand for nanomaterials that will allow for novel architectures, new types of energy harvesting and sensor integration. As well as allowing for greater power, improved performance and bandwith, decreased size and cost, improved flexibility and better thermal management, the exploitation of nanomaterials allows for new device designs, new package architectures, new network architectures and new manufacturing processes. This will lead to greater device integration and density, and reduced time to market.
Semiconducting inorganic nanowires (NWs), carbon nanotubes, nanofibers, nanofibers, quantum dots, graphene and other 2D materials have been extensively explored in recent years as potential building blocks for nanoscale electronics, optoelectronics and photonics components, coatings and devices.
The electronics industry will witness significant change and growth in the next decade driven by:
- Scaling
- Growth of mobile wireless devices
- Huge growth in the Internet of Things (IoT)
- Data, logic and applications moving to the Cloud
- Ubiquitous electronics
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Scaling
1.2 Growth of mobile wireless devices
1.3 Internet of things (IoT)
1.4 Data, logic and applications moving to the Cloud
1.5 Ubiquitous electronic
1.6 Growth in automotive interior electronics
1.7 Nanomaterials for new device design and architectures
1.8 Carbon and 2D nanomaterials
1.9 Industrial collaborations
1.10 Nanotechnology and smart textile & wearable technology
1.11 Growth in the wearable electronics marke
1.11.1 Recent growth
1.11.2 Future growth
1.11.3 Nanotechnology as a market driver
1.12 Growth in remote health monitoring and diagnostics
1.13 From rigid to flexible and stretchable
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.1.1 Market Challenges Rating System
3 Nanomaterials
3.1 Properties of nanomaterials
3.2 Categorization
4 Nanomaterials In Electronics
4.1 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube
4.1.1 Properties
4.1.1.1 Single-chirality
4.1.2 Applications in nanoelectronics
4.2 Graphene
4.2.1 Properties
4.2.2 Applications in nanoelectronics
4.2.2.1 Electronic paper
4.2.2.2 Wearable electronics
4.2.2.3 Integrated circuits
4.2.2.4 Transistors
4.2.2.5 Graphene Radio Frequency (RF) circuits
4.2.2.6 Graphene spintronics
4.2.2.7 Memory devices
4.3 Nanocellulose
4.3.1 Properties
4.3.2 Applications in nanoelectronics
4.3.3 Nanopaper
4.3.4 Flexible electronics
4.3.4.1 Paper memory
4.3.5 Wearable electronics
4.3.6 Flexible energy storage
4.3.7 Conductive inks
4.4 Nanofibers
4.4.1 Properties
4.4.2 Applications in nanoelectronics
4.5 Quantum Dots
4.5.1 Properties
4.5.2 Applications in nanoelectronics
4.5.2.1 Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulfide and other materials
4.5.2.2 Cadmium free quantum dots
4.6 Silver Nanowires
4.6.1 Properties
4.6.2 Applications in nanoelectronics
4.7 Other Nanomaterials In Electronics
4.7.1 Metal oxide nanoparticles
4.7.1.1 Properties and applications
4.7.2 Graphene quantum dots
4.7.2.1 Applications
4.7.3 Black phosphorus/Phosphorene
4.7.3.1 Properties
4.7.3.2 Applications in electronics
4.7.4 C2N
4.7.4.1 Properties
4.7.4.2 Applications in electronics
4.7.5 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNT)
4.7.6 Fullerenes
4.7.6.1 Properties
4.7.6.2 Applications in electronics
4.7.7 Germanene
4.7.7.1 Properties
4.7.7.2 Applications in electronics
4.7.8 Graphdiyne
4.7.8.1 Properties
4.7.8.2 Applications in electronics
4.7.9 Graphane
4.7.9.1 Properties
4.7.9.2 Applications in electronic
4.7.10 Hexagonal boron-nitride
4.7.10.1 Properties
4.7.10.2 Applications in electronics
4.7.11 Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2)
4.7.11.1 Properties
4.7.11.2 Applications in electronics
4.7.12 Nanodiamonds
4.7.12.1 Properties
4.7.12.2 Applications in electronics
4.7.13 Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2)
4.7.13.1 Properties
4.7.13.2 Applications in electronics
4.7.14 Silicene
4.7.14.1 Properties
4.7.14.2 Applications in electronics
4.7.15 Stanene/tinene
4.7.15.1 Properties
4.7.15.2 Applications in electronics
4.7.16 Tungsten diselenide
4.7.16.1 Properties
4.7.16.2 Applications in electronics
5 Transparent Conductive Films
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Applications
5.2.1 Transparent electrodes in flexible electronics
5.2.1.1 Single-walled carbon nanotubes
5.2.1.2 Double-walled carbon nanotubes
5.2.1.3 Graphene
5.2.1.4 Silver nanowires
5.2.1.5 Copper nanowires
5.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
5.4 Product Developers (32 Company Profiles)
5.4.33 Market Challenges
5.4.33.1 Competing materials
5.4.33.2 Cost in comparison to ITO
5.4.33.3 Fabricating SWNT devices
5.4.33.4 Fabricating graphene devices
5.4.33.5 Problems with transfer and growth
5.4.33.6 Improving sheet resistance
5.4.33.7 High surface roughness of silver nanowires
5.4.33.8 Electrical properties
5.4.33.9 Difficulties in display panel integration
6 Displays-HDTV & Monitors
6.1 Market Drivers
6.1.1 Improved performance with less power
6.1.2 Lower cost compared to OLED
6.2 Applications
6.2.1 LCDS vs. OLEDs vs. QD-LCDs
6.2.2 QD-LCD TVs
6.2.3 Integration into LCDs
6.2.3.1 On-edge (edge optic)
6.2.3.2 On-surface (film)
6.2.3.3 On-chip
6.2.4 Quantum rods
6.2.5 Quantum converters with red phosphors
6.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
6.4 Product Developers (13 company profiles)
7 Wearable Sensors And Electronic Textiles
7.1 Market Drivers
7.1.1 Growth in the wearable electronics market
7.1.2 ITO replacement for flexible electronics
7.1.3 Energy needs of wearable devices
7.1.4 Increased power and performance of sensors with reduced cost
7.1.5 Growth in the printed sensors market
7.1.6 Growth in the home diagnostics and point of care market
7.2 Applications
7.2.1 Wearable electronics
7.2.1.1 Current state of the art
7.2.1.2 Nanotechnology solutions
7.2.1.3 Conductive inks
7.2.2 Wearable sensors
7.2.2.1 Current stage of the art
7.2.2.2 Nanotechnology solutions
7.2.2.3 Wearable gas sensors
7.2.2.4 Wearable strain sensors
7.2.2.5 Wearable tactile sensors
7.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
7.4 Product Developers (28 company profiles)
8 Medical And Healthcare Wearables
8.1 Market Drivers
8.1.1 Universal to individualized medicine
8.1.2 Growth in the wearable monitoring market
8.1.3 Need for new materials for continuous health monitoring and adaptability
8.2 Applications
8.2.1 Current state of the art
8.2.2 Nanotechnology solutions
8.2.2.1 Flexible/stretchable health monitors
8.2.2.2 Patch-type skin sensors
8.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
8.4 Product Developers (6 company profiles)
9 Smart Clothing And Apparel Including Sportswear
9.1 Market Drivers
9.1.1 Reduction in size, appearance and cost of sensors
9.1.2 Increasing demand for smart fitness clothing
9.1.3 Improved medical analysis
9.1.4 Smart workwear for improved worker safety
9.2 Applications
9.2.1 Current state of the art
9.2.2 Nanotechnology solutions
9.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
9.4 Product Developers (8 company profiles)
10 Wearable Energy Storage And Harvesting Devices
10.1 Market Drivers
10.1.1 Inadequacies of current battery technology for wearables
10.1.2 Need for flexible power sources
10.1.3 Energy harvesting for disappearables
10.2 Applications
10.2.1 Current state of the art
10.2.2 Nanotechnology solutions
10.2.2.1 Flexible and stretchable batteries
10.2.2.2 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors
10.2.2.3 Solar energy harvesting textiles
10.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
10.4 Product Developers (6 company profiles)
11 Conductive Inks
11.1 Market Drivers And Trends
11.2 Applications
11.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
11.4 Market Challenges
11.5 Product Developers (26 company profiles)
12 Transistors, Integrated Circuits And Other Components
12.1 Market Drivers And Trends
12.2 Applications
12.2.1 Nanowires
12.2.2 Carbon nanotubes
12.2.3 Graphene
12.2.3.1 Integrated circuits
12.2.3.2 Transistors
12.2.3.3 Graphene Radio Frequency (RF) circuits
12.2.3.4 Graphene spintronics
12.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
12.4 Market Challenges
12.4.1 Device complexity
12.4.2 Competition from other materials
12.4.3 Lack of band gap
12.4.4 Transfer and integration
12.5 Product Developers (20 company profiles)
13 Memory Devices
13.1 Market Drivers
13.2 Applications
13.2.1 Carbon nanotubes
13.2.2 Graphene and other 2D materials
13.2.2.1 Properties
13.2.2.2 ReRAM memory
13.2.2.3 Magnetic nanoparticles
13.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
13.4 Market Challenges
13.5 Product Developers (10 company profiles)
14 Electronics Coatings
14.1 Market Drivers
14.1.1 Demand for multi-functional, active coatings
14.1.2 Waterproofing and permeability
14.1.3 Improved aesthetics and reduced maintenance
14.1.4 Proliferation of touch panels
14.1.5 Need for efficient moisture and oxygen protection in flexible and organic electronics
14.1.6 Electronics packaging
14.1.7 Growth in the optical and optoelectronic devices market
14.1.8 Improved performance and cost over traditional AR coatings
14.1.9 Growth in the solar energy market
14.2 Applications
14.2.1 Waterproof nanocoatings
14.2.1.1 Barrier films
14.2.1.2 Hydrophobic coatings
14.2.2 Anti-fingerprint nanocoatings
14.2.3 Anti-reflection nanocoatings
14.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
14.3.1 Anti-fingerprint nanocoatings
14.3.2 Anti-reflective nanocoatings
14.3.3 Waterproof nanocoatings
14.4 Market Challenges
14.4.1 Durability
14.4.2 Dispersion
14.4.3 Cost
14.5 Product Developers (22 company profiles)
15 Photonics
15.1 Market Drivers And Trends
15.2 Applications
15.2.1 Si photonics versus graphene
15.2.2 Optical modulators
15.2.3 Photodetectors
15.2.4 Saturable absorbers
15.2.5 Plasmonics
15.2.6 Fiber lasers
15.2.6.1 Graphene and 2D materials
15.2.6.2 Quantum dots
15.2.7 Global Market Size And Opportunity
15.3 Market Challenges
15.3.1 Need to design devices that harness graphene's properties
15.3.2 Problems with transfer
15.3.3 THz absorbance and nonlinearity
15.3.4 Stability and sensitivity
15.4 Product Developers (11 company profiles)
16 References
