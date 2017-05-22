sprite-preloader
Montag, 22.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

73,69 Euro		+0,128
+0,17 %
WKN: A1KAGC ISIN: DK0060448595 Ticker-Symbol: CBHD 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
COLOPLAST A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COLOPLAST A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,69
73,88
15:47
73,75
73,81
15:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COLOPLAST A/S
COLOPLAST A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COLOPLAST A/S73,69+0,17 %