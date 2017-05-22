Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation Announces New Cannabis Genome Research Program

Furthers Mission to Address Unmet Medical Needs Across the Globe

TAMPA, Florida, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation (Teewinot), a global leader in the use of patent-protected biosynthetic processes for the manufacture of commercial quantities of pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, cannabinoid prodrugs, and cannabinoid analogs, announced today that it has entered into an ambitious Cannabis genome research program in collaboration with Dr. Subha Madhavan, Director of the Innovation Center for Biomedical Informatics at the Georgetown University Medical Center and Seach Ltd., a leading Israeli Cannabis genetics company.

Currently, Teewinot can produce commercial quantities of at least 18 different naturally-occurring cannabinoids in pharmaceutically pure form using its proprietary CannSynthesis' technology, including: THCA, THC, THCVA, THCV, CBDA, CBD, CBDVA, CBDV, CBCA, CBC, CBCVA, CBCV, CBGA, CBG, CBGVA, CBGV, CBNA and CBLA. Dr. Richard Peet, Teewinot's Executive Vice President and co-inventor of the CannSynthesis' technology stated, "We intend to unlock the Cannabis genome to unleash new methods of manufacturing cannabinoid-based therapies using proprietary biosynthetic methods. Teewinot's drug discovery platform allows us to study naturally-occurring cannabinoids and use this knowledge to design novel cannabinoid prodrugs and analogs for specific therapeutic indications."

Dr. Subha Madhavan stated, "We are excited to participate in a research program that will generate profound insights into how the Cannabis plant genome controls the synthesis of a diverse array of cannabinoids and other secondary metabolites. It is our intention to use the knowledge gained to develop new methods of cannabinoid manufacture and harness these methods for development of new drugs and therapies. We are excited to apply our genome analysis and enzyme modeling techniques to this project."

Teewinot's Cannabis genome research program will allow the company to explore production of additional naturally-occurring cannabinoids and use this knowledge to develop next generation cannabinoid prodrugs and analogs. Teewinot has implemented an aggressive drug discovery program in which its technology is being used to develop revolutionary new therapies in diverse fields including oncology, pain management and immunosuppression.

About Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation

Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on advanced pharmaceutical research and the use of novel biosynthetic processes such as biocatalysis and synthetic biology for cannabinoid manufacture. Coupled with patented formulation technologies, Teewinot is a leader in the production and delivery of cannabinoid-based therapies. With headquarters in Tampa, Florida, Teewinot's global proprietary technology and intellectual property portfolio represent a breakthrough in the manufacture and delivery of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.tlscorp.com or follow us on Twitter (@teewinot_corp).

