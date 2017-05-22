Engineered Corrosion Solutions, LLC: USPTO Confirms Validity of ECS Patent for Dry Pipe Nitrogen Inerting

The Technology Protects Dry Pipe Sprinkler Systems Against Corrosion

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / On May 10, 2017, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) confirmed the validity of U.S. Patent 9,144,700 entitled "Fire Protection Systems Having Reduced Corrosion" directed to the Dry Pipe Nitrogen Inerting technology of Engineered Corrosion Solutions, LLC.

In May 2016, the USPTO agreed to review whether U.S. Patent 9,144,700 is invalid due to obviousness, as asserted by Petitioners South-Tek Systems, LLC and Potter Electric Signal Co., LLC. The awarded claims of U.S. Patent 9,144,700 are directed to a dry pipe fire sprinkler system having a nitrogen generator for supplying pressure maintenance gas and a vent to eliminate oxygen and reduce corrosion.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the IPR review," said Jeff Kochelek, CEO of Engineered Corrosion Solutions. "In finding that Petitioners failed to establish any claims of the patent are unpatentable for obviousness, the USPTO's decision validates and confirms the strength and significant value of ECS's patent."

About Engineered Corrosion Solutions, LLC:

Engineered Corrosion Solutions, LLC is a corrosion consulting firm serving owners, engineers, and fire sprinkler contractors with assessment, analysis, and product solutions to control and monitor corrosion in fire sprinkler systems. Since a sprinkler system leak can result in millions of dollars in product loss or business disruption, it is imperative to stop corrosion before pipe failures develop. ECS has delivered thousands of corrosion management systems to a diverse client list which includes dozens of Fortune 500 companies throughout the world. To learn more please visit http://ecscorrosion.com or call (314) 432-1377.

