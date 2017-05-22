SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Crocus Technology, a leading developer of TMR magnetic sensor technology and embedded MRAM, today announced that it has licensed advanced magnetic TMR technology to NXP Semiconductors, the global leader in automotive semiconductor solutions. TMR will help enable the next generation of applications like Power steering and Electronic Throttle Control (ETC).

As mobility becomes increasingly autonomous, the need for intelligent sensing and greater efficiency also increases. Crocus TMR magnetic sensor technology provides the design basis, flexibility, and versatility for a wide range of autonomous applications, while its CMOS-friendly integration lends itself to high volume manufacturing.

The Crocus advanced sensor technology will allow NXP to deliver greater sensitivity, performance, reduced power consumption and improved integration for its automotive applications. Crocus makes this possible by offering NXP a viable and robust technology to address a wide range of applications.

"As the industry steers towards higher energy/fuel efficiency, autonomous cars, and higher connectivity, we expect TMR magnetic sensors will play an increasingly important role in the development of smarter features and functionality," said Stephan zur Verth, Vice President Magnetic Sensors, NXP. "We are pleased to be working with Crocus Technology to develop the next generation sensor technology which could advance the automotive systems for years to come."

"Crocus is pleased to reach another key milestone in its TMR sensor technology roadmap," said Zack Deiri, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Crocus Technology. "This licensing agreement with NXP provides the means to enter the automotive market with a strong partner to enable next-generation sensory-solutions."

Crocus' TMR technology is a CMOS-based, robust magnetic technology capable of offering important advantages in sensitivity, performance, power consumption, size and full integration with CMOS to create monolithic ICs. Crocus' TMR solutions are ideally suited for applications ranging from IoT to consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment.

For Crocus, this agreement further demonstrates the strategic value of its TMR sensor technology portfolio by having one of the world's leading semiconductor suppliers embrace the technology to enhance its automotive product offering.

About Crocus Technology

Crocus Technology develops and supplies magnetic sensors and embedded memory solutions based on its patented TMR-based sensor technology, Magnetic Logic Unit™ (MLU™). Crocus' magnetic sensors bring significant advantages to the industrial and consumer electronic applications requiring high sensitivity, stable temperature performance, low power and low cost. MLU also enables high speed, lower power, and endurance to embedded memory solutions aimed at consumer electronics. Crocus is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has offices in Grenoble, France. For more information, please visit http://www.crocus-technology.com.

