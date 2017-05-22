sprite-preloader
Montag, 22.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

96,83 Euro		+0,88
+0,92 %
WKN: A1C5WJ ISIN: NL0009538784 Ticker-Symbol: VNX 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,96
96,14
15:47
95,95
96,15
15:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV96,83+0,92 %