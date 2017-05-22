PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, announced today that it has received the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award(SM) from Omega Management Group Corp. in recognition of achieving excellence in customer service and support in 2016. Since 2000, the award has been presented annually to companies who, as rated solely by their own customers, exceeded expectations in customer satisfaction during the prior calendar year. Omega is an expert in customer experience management (CEM) strategy, and helps companies boost revenue and profits by consistently exceeding customer expectations for service quality.

"The NorthFace ScoreBoard Award recognizes organizations who not only offer exemplary customer service, but who also center their existence on a deep commitment to exceeding customer expectations," said John Alexander Maraganis, president & CEO of Omega. "In 2016, more than 275 projects, many international in scope, were judged from scores of companies based in the U.S. and abroad. The majority of companies are repeat recipients, which shows that, despite the tough economy, implementing a CEM strategy is a reliable, proven way to achieve business success."

"We are truly humbled to be recognized for delivering our customers an exceptional support and service experience. Rubrik was founded with the goal to eliminate the complexity of legacy cloud data management solutions and simplify data protection," said Giri Iyer, VP of global customer support and success, Rubrik. "Despite a 700% increase in customers in 2016, Rubrik support has continued to innovate and improve the customer experience across the customer lifecycle. The recognition we've received from Omega Management Group, based on customer feedback, is validation that these efforts are working."

"Rubrik is committed to customer success. They strive to not only create products that delight their customers but also to provide 24/7 real-time support and to deliver the best customer experience," said Leonard De Botton, chief information officer, Berkeley College. "When we needed Rubrik, we were impressed by the responsiveness and availability of highly experienced support engineers who relentlessly worked to ensure our solution worked effectively. We have confidence that Rubrik will always have our back."

Omega's methodology measures customer satisfaction and loyalty levels on a 5-point scale (or equivalent) four times during the year in such categories as technical support, field service, customer service and account management. NorthFace ScoreBoard Award recipients are companies who, based solely on survey responses from their own customers, achieved a 4.0 or above out of a possible 5.0.

"Due to its unique 'customer-only vote' criteria, the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award has been viewed from its inception as the only objective benchmark for excellence in customer service," Maraganis said. "Our research indicates that companies that consistently achieve a 4.0 rating or above, which we call the 'Loyalty Zone,' are succeeding in locking in profitable, long-term customer relationships, and this significantly raises the bar on their competitors."

