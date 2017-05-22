BURLINGTON, MA and TARRYTOWN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Building on the success of its channel strategies in EMEA and Latin America, Arbor Networks Inc., the security division of NETSCOUT (NASDAQ: NTCT), is again turning to Westcon-Comstor's Accelerate program to support its success in North America. The move underscores the power this invitation-only program has in enabling technology vendors to efficiently expand their global footprint.

"Arbor is again leveraging Westcon-Comstor's Accelerate program, a programmatic approach to geographic expansion that enables us to leverage repeatable, efficient, cost-effective and scalable processes," said Kin Mitra, Arbor Networks director of North America Channels. "Enterprise interest in DDoS protection has never been higher. Arbor is able to bring the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of products and managed services, so we are able to design a solution for organizations of all sizes, from SMB to multi-national corporations."

"Because of the highly consultative approach we take with each of our Accelerate program partners, we are careful to select only those vendors that show the best possible return for our customers worldwide," said Patty Gray, Westcon-Comstor vice president of global vendor management, which oversees the Accelerate program. "The security market continues to evolve rapidly and Arbor's solutions enable our mutual customers to more effectively safeguard their clients' infrastructure and ecosystem of the internet."

Arbor Networks Solutions

Available through the channel, Arbor has designed a broad portfolio of solutions that specifically address the needs of enterprises, service providers, data center and cloud operators.

Solution providers gain a micro view of their own network and a macro view of global internet traffic and emerging threats, through Arbor's ATLAS threat intelligence infrastructure. ATLAS provides a comprehensive, aggregated view of global traffic and threats. More than 330 service provider customers contribute 140 Tbps of global traffic intelligence, enabling Arbor's Security Engineering & Response Team (ASERT) to develop threat protections that are delivered directly into customer products to stop DDoS attacks and malware campaigns. Arbor's portfolio of security solutions include:

Arbor Cloud - an affordable, fully managed, best-practice DDoS defense service that tightly integrates on-premises solutions (appliances or virtual) with cloud-based mitigation in a single solution





Arbor Networks SP - comprehensive network visibility and reporting capabilities that help detect and understand availability threats and improve traffic engineering, peering relationships and service performance





Arbor Networks SP Insight - adding powerful new big data capabilities to Arbor Networks' SP network industry-leading visibility platform, creating a photographic memory of network traffic data plus new visual analytics for exploring it at the speed of thought





Arbor Networks APS - proven, on-premise DDoS protection against both known and emerging availability threats to ensure business continuity. Arbor APS is available as a virtual solution starting at 100Mbps mitigation capacity and scaling up to 40Gbps





Arbor Networks TMS - surgically removes DDoS attack traffic from the network without disrupting key network services. It also provides comprehensive, real-time visibility into network applications, proactively monitoring denial-of-service attacks to maintain service performance. Arbor TMS is available in appliances that range in mitigation capacity from 40 to 160Gbps each, and can scale in a single deployment to 8Tbps. Arbor TMS





Arbor Networks Spectrum - network-based advanced threat protection that delivers complete visibility with packets and flows to record the multiple stages of attack campaigns, while preserving the context needed to take swift and decisive action.





Developing High-Growth Market Opportunities

Westcon-Comstor continually evaluates the technology landscape for innovative products and services that hold long-term opportunity for its customers' success. The value-added distributor's Accelerate program specifically targets vendors that may not have previously used or considered distribution as a route to market.

Taking a programmatic approach, Westcon-Comstor makes it easy for vendors to ramp in each country or region, providing a repeatable, efficient, cost-effective, scalable process to expand geographically. Meanwhile, vendors can leverage Westcon-Comstor's highly specialized solutions groups and services to more accurately target the IT service providers and the markets they wish to reach. The Accelerate program also strengthens Westcon-Comstor's overall ecosystem, enhancing its ability to offer multi-vendor solutions that solve more complex business problems.

About Arbor Networks

Arbor Networks, the security division of NETSCOUT, is driven to protect the infrastructure and ecosystem of the internet. It is the principle upon which we were founded in 2000 and remains the common thread that runs through all that we do today. Arbor's approach is rooted in the study of network traffic. Arbor's suite of visibility, DDoS protection and advanced threat solutions provides customers with a micro view of their network enhanced by a macro view of global internet traffic and emerging threats through our ATLAS infrastructure. Sourced from more than 300 service provider customers, ATLAS delivers intelligence based on insight into approximately 1/3 of global internet traffic. Supported by Arbor's Security Engineering & Response Team (ASERT), smart workflows and rich user context, Arbor's network insights help customers see, understand and solve the most complex and consequential security challenges facing their organizations.

To learn more about Arbor products and services, please visit our website at arbornetworks.com or follow on Twitter @ArborNetworks. Arbor's research, analysis and insight is shared via the ASERT blog. For a global data visualization of DDoS attacks that leverages our ATLAS intelligence, visit the Digital Attack Map, a collaboration with Jigsaw, an incubator within Alphabet, Google's parent company.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor (WestconGroup Inc.) is a value-added technology distributor of category-leading solutions in Security, Collaboration, Networking and Data Center. The company is transforming the technology supply chain through its capabilities in Cloud, Global Deployment and Services. Westcon-Comstor combines expert technical and market knowledge with industry-leading partner enablement programs. Westcon-Comstor delivers results together through its deep partner relationships. The company goes to market under the Westcon and Comstor brands.