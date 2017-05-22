DOVER, DE -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Metatron (OTC PINK: MRNJ), an emerging pioneer of releasing Marijuana & CBD related apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce it is entering the Health and Wellness markets of Cannabonoid extracts and seeks to specialize in the development of cannabinoid-based products and is making plans to enter the Multi-Billion Dollar coffee markets with its own single serve coffee maker and specialty blend of CBD infused Coffee. This single serve coffee maker is complete with a wire based filter for easy cleaning and will come with our line of CBD infused specialty coffee as an initial order package deal that will be soon available at Amazon.com.

"We are already underway making these announced plans a reality for our shareholders and the planned CBD coffee comes from the highest quality coffee beans, responsibly sourced, freshly blind-roasted, and infused with solvent-free, full-spectrum CBD extract. Our CBD oil is extracted from the whole hemp plant by a supercritical CO2 process. It is the high CBD and high cannabinoid content oil extracted from the whole plant that we call Full Spectrum CBD Oil," stated CEO and President of Metatron Joe Riehl.

CBD, or Cannabidiol, is the non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis sativa plant (Industrial Hemp). For many, the health benefits of adding CBD to their diet results in positive effects to the body's endocannabinoid system -- the vast network of CB1 and CB2 receptors and other receptors within the body and system naturally found in the human body. CBD has been known to help ease chronic pain, anxiety, among other ailments.

"The Burgeoning coffee market is ripe for Cann-A-Coffee our first addition to our upcoming Cannabis infused health and wellness products," stated CEO Joe Riehl. The coffee market in the United States consists of roughly 100 million users, of those users 30 million drink specialty brand coffees. Statistics show that the total amount of yearly money spent on specialty coffee in the U.S. is a whopping 18 billion dollars.

In keeping with Metatron (MRNJ) planned strategy for continued growth into the Cannabis and Cannabis extracts markets, the Specialty Coffee market is the logical step that will go hand in hand with our development of even more Health and Wellness products to soon be added to a growing market segment.

In a peer-reviewed study published in the British Journal of Pharmacology, several cannabinoids -- including non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabidivarin (CBV) -- appear to have the ability to "switch off" uncontrolled skin cell growth. This kind of uncontrolled growth is a factor in skin cancers and skin allergies. In the study, researchers recorded the effects of three cannabinoids -- cannabidiol (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabidivarin (CBV) -- on human skin cell lines. CBD was found to be the most effective at targeting unwanted DNA activity, followed by CBG. Cancer is one of the world's leading causes of death and is characterized by uncontrolled growth of cells in the body. Coffee appears to be protective against two types of cancer... liver cancer and colorectal cancer. Liver cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the world, while colorectal cancer ranks fourth. Studies show that coffee drinkers have up to a 40% lower risk of liver cancer.

While our company has now entered into a new Cannabis marketplace, we here at Metatron firmly believed it was to the company's benefit to move forward with this CANN-A-COFFEE line, as we endeavor to create a full line of new health and wellness products that will grow as the company grows in order to assure investor value in the company.

Metatron, Inc. has introduced Series B Preferred Shares

Metatron approved investors can acquire Series B shares in blocks of various sizes. The first-round investors will receive the highest discount. Series B shares can be redeemed through the Company, are immune to reverse splits, and will convert at 1 B share to 50,000 common shares. For more information, please visit metatronstock.com.

