SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- SNET (OTC PINK: SNET) is pleased to announce Geologist, Wayne Holmstead, and his team anticipate exploration to begin this week on the Lac Fire property. After a delay, the snow conditions have cleared in the James Bay area of Quebec.

The Lac fire property is located adjacent to Critical Elements' Rose Tantalum-Lithium Property, which has a 43-101 compliant resource (26.5 Mt+ at 1.30% Li2O eq. indicated and 10.7 Mt+ at 1.14% Li2O eq). The Lac Fire property is surrounded on three sides by claims held by Critical Elements and is completely surrounded by additional staking by third parties.

The team will be visiting previously drilled sites and expanding their exploration by gathering more samples and submitting them to Canada's AGAT lab in Kingston, Ontario for analyzing. "This recent development in the area once again proves that the Lac Fire property has an excellent chance of hosting significant lithium-tantalum mineralization." -- Wayne Holmstead, geologist/SNET Press release 10-11-16

"We are excited to have the team go up again and further the exploration. Results will be forthcoming as soon as possible in order to update our shareholders." -- Anne Carioti, CEO

About SourcingLink.net, Inc.

SourcingLink.net is a U.S. based publicly traded exploration and development company. Their focus is on rare metals and rare earth elements, which are among the primary input materials for the 21st Century technology.

About The Lac Fire Project:

SourcingLink.net, Inc. acquired 8 new lithium-tantalum claims in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. The block of new claims share a 12 km boundary, which is on three sides with the Rose Lithium Tantalum Property of Critical Elements Corp. The new Lac Fire property was staked to strategically cover ground that may be on strike and have similar geology to the Rose Lithium Tantalum Resource.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which contain words such as "expect," "believe" or "plan," by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These uncertainties may cause actual future events to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. The above news release has been provided by the above company via the OTC Disclosure and News Service. Issuers of news releases and not OTC Markets Group Inc. are solely responsible for the accuracy of such news releases.

