NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 22, 2017) - Sinequa, a leader in search and analytics, today announced its presence at Bio-IT World Conference & Expo for the fourth consecutive year and a featured speaking slot. The event, taking place May 23-25 in Boston, will bring together more than 3,300 healthcare and IT professionals from across the world to discuss technologies that drive biomedical research, drug discovery and development and clinical and healthcare initiatives.

Martin Leach, Ph.D., Vice President R&D IT, Enterprise Data Management & Analytics, IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals will present a session entitled: "Alexion's Content Analysis Project: Mining Content for Actionable Insight," during the Pharmaceutical R&D Informatics track on Wednesday, May 24, at the Seaport World Trade Center at 3:10 p.m. ET. In this session, Martin Leach will highlight that unlocking content from internal and external sources is key for many different use cases.

"Today's biopharma companies operate in a highly competitive market with increasing demands to accelerate all aspects of time-to-market for new drugs," said Laurent Fanichet, Sinequa's vice president of marketing. "Cognitive search and analytics capabilities have never been more critical as organizations are coping with millions of regulatory documents, including lab and clinical trial reports, publications, patent filings, and emails, as well as billions of database records from internal and external trade sources."

Sinequa will be exhibiting at the event in booth #239 where it will demonstrate its Cognitive Search & Analytics Platform, which empowers people in large organizations to gain insight from enterprise data within their digital workplace. By combining human-driven interactions with machine-assisted analysis, the company's platform serves as a comprehensive auxiliary brain to enterprise workers by delivering right-time, relevant and contextual insights so they can make better decisions, drive innovation and achieve greater operational efficiencies.

About Sinequa

Recognized as a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines and other analysts' reports, Sinequa provides a Cognitive Search & Analytics platform for Fortune Global 2000 companies and government agencies. Using advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning algorithms, the solution offers insights extracted from structured and unstructured data. Millions of users in the world's largest and most information-intensive organizations, including Airbus, AstraZeneca, Atos, Biogen, UCB, Credit Agricole, Mercer, and Siemens, rely on Sinequa to put business-critical information at the fingertips of their employees. Sinequa develops its expertise and its business around the world with a broad network of technology and business partners. Sinequa is a founding sponsor of the Cognitive Computing Consortium. For more information, www.sinequa.com.

