SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - May 22, 2017) - Intrinsic ID, a leading provider of authentication technology for IoT security and other embedded applications, today announced it will host its Spring Security Summit May 25, bringing together thought leaders to discuss trends surrounding how to secure the Internet of Things and related technology markets. The summit will take place in Mountain View and is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

"On an almost daily basis consumers and business have access to innovative new products and services through devices connected by the Internet of Things, and those devices are expected to be secure. But that's often easier said than done," said Pim Tuyls, president and CEO of Intrinsic ID. "As quickly as new applications can be developed new vulnerabilities arise. I enjoy the discussion and debate among technologists, such as those who will appear at our upcoming summit, as we consider ways to combat those risks."

Speakers scheduled to present include Lancen LaChance, GlobalSign; Mark Schaeffer, Renesas Electronics Corporation; Anton Shmagin, Amazon Web Services; and Randy Turner, Landis+Gyr.

The program will begin at 9:30 a.m. with speakers offering presentations until 12:30 p.m. Lunch and software demonstrations will follow. The program will run as follows:

9:00 am: Arrival & Registration

9:30 am: Welcome and Introductions

9:40 am: Pim Tuyls, Intrinsic ID CEO

10:10 am: Randy Turner, Landis+Gyr

10:40 am: Mark Schaeffer, Renesas

11:10 am: Break

11:25 am: Anton Shmagin, Amazon Web Services

11:55 am: Lancen LaChance, GlobalSign

12:30 pm: Lunch & Demos

The event is being held at Michael's at Shoreline, 2960 N. Shoreline Blvd., Mountain View, Calif. 94043. Registration is required in advance and space is limited. For more information and to register please go online to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intrinsic-id-spring-security-summit-tickets-34128174288.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world's leading digital authentication company for the Internet of Things (IoT) and embedded applications. It is the inventor of SRAM Physical Unclonable Function, or SRAM PUF, leveraging manufacturing variations in semiconductors to create unique IDs and keys to authenticate chips, data, devices and systems. Through its flexibility, scalability and low implementation cost, Intrinsic ID products address the security needs of the fast-growing IoT market. Its solutions are used to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors, and protect sensitive government and military data and systems. Intrinsic ID has been recognized with several awards including the EU 2016 Innovation Radar Prize, which honors high-potential innovations and innovators in EU-funded research, and being named to the Red Herring Top 100 Europe. Intrinsic ID's SRAM PUF technology has been proven in millions of devices and in products that have passed certification by Common Criteria, EMVCo, Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL), Visa and multiple governments. Visit Intrinsic ID online at www.Intrinsic-ID.com.

