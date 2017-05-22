Global DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global market is further analyzed by the following Segments:



Software

Hardware



The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:



6connect, Inc. ( USA )

) Alcatel-Lucent S.A. ( France )

) Apteriks ( The Netherlands )

) Avi Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) BlueCat Networks, Inc. ( Canada )

) BT Group PLC (UK)

Cisco Systems Inc. ( USA )

) Crypton Computers Ltd. (UK)

EfficientIP ( France )

) FusionLayer, Inc. ( Finland )

) Incognito Software Systems, Inc. ( Canada )

) Infoblox, Inc. ( USA )

) Men & Mice ( Iceland )

) Microsoft Corporation ( USA )

) Nexnet Solutions FZ LLC (UAE)

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC ( USA )

) TCPWave, Inc. ( USA )

) ZOHO Corporation ( USA )



Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions: a Prelude

IPAM: Enabling Management of IP Network Infrastructure

Market Overview

Diminishing IPv4 Creates the Need for IPAM

Market Outlook

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Competition

Select Leading IPAM Software

IPplan

GestióIP

Solarwinds IP-Address Manager (Desktop Solution for IPAM)

Solarwinds Server-Based IPAM Application

Diamond IP

BlueCat Networks

Infoblox IPAM Solution

IPAM for Windows Server 2016

PowerShell

VitalQIP

2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



IPv6 - a Shot in the Arm for IPAM

Trend towards BYOD Provides Opportunity for Growth

Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Growth of DDI Market

Expanding Broadband Connectivity Spurs IPAM Adoption

Opportunity Indicators

Datacenter Centralization Propels Demand for IPAM in the Enterprise Sector

Growing Need to Manage IP Addresses in Private Networks Spurs Market Demand

Trend towards Enterprise Mobility Drives Demand for IPAM in the Enterprise Sector

Increased IP Addresses for Virtual Machines Propel IPAM Demand

Network Complexity Drives Demand for DDI

SMBs Continue to Adopt IPAM Solutions

Upgradation and Replacement Demand Spur Market Growth

Full Life Cycle Management Continues to Gain Interest

DNS - Critical for User-Internet Interaction

Rise in Mobile Device Penetration Spurs DNS Market Growth

Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC)

DNS Security Rise in Prominence

Impact of IPv4 Exhaustion on Domain Names

DHCP Simplifies Network Administration

Monitoring of DNS and DHCP Services

Bundled Offerings Gain Rapid Demand

Ease of Installation Drives Demand for Overlay Management Solutions

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



DDI - an Introduction

Domain Name System (DNS)

DNS Architecture

DNS Top-level Domain Names ?TLDs?

Types of DNS Domain Names

Top Level Domain

Root Domain

Second Level Domain

Subdomain

Resource or Host Name

Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP)

Need for DHCP

Advantages of DHCP

Allocation of IP Address Using DHCP

Automatic Allocation

Dynamic Allocation

Manual Allocation

IP Address

IP Address Assignment

Internet Protocol Address Management

Methodology of IPAM

Basic Functions of IPAM

IP Address Inventory

Dynamic IP Address Services Management

IP Name Services Management

Features of IPAM

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



6connect Introduces Infoblox Connector

Men & Mice Launches Version 7.3 of Men & Mice Suite

FusionLayer Launches Version 2.2.1.0 of Software-Defined IPAM Solution

EfficientIP Unveils SOLIDserver 6.0 Interface for IP Networks

PCN Takes Over Calleva Networks

Nokia Takes Over Alcatel-Lucent

Mutiny Unveils New IPAM Module

TCPWave Unveils New Version of IPAM Solution with TSCAN Scanner

FusionLayer Launches New IPAM Technology

Fujitsu Introduces IPAM-as-a-Service Solution

Nixu Software Changes Name to FusionLayer

SolarWinds Unveils New Version of IPAM Solution

BlueCat Unveils New Version of IPAM and DNS Solution

5. FOCUS on SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 32)



The United States (13)

(13) Canada (2)

(2) Europe (13)

(13) - France (2)

(2) - Germany (1)

(1) - The United Kingdom (5)

(5) - Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)



(Excluding Japan) (2) Middle East (2)



