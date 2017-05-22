sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.05.2017 | 15:01
(5 Leser)
Global DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions in US$ Thousand. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The Global market is further analyzed by the following Segments:

  • Software
  • Hardware

The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • 6connect, Inc. (USA)
  • Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)
  • Apteriks (The Netherlands)
  • Avi Networks, Inc. (USA)
  • BlueCat Networks, Inc. (Canada)
  • BT Group PLC (UK)
  • Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)
  • Crypton Computers Ltd. (UK)
  • EfficientIP (France)
  • FusionLayer, Inc. (Finland)
  • Incognito Software Systems, Inc. (Canada)
  • Infoblox, Inc. (USA)
  • Men & Mice (Iceland)
  • Microsoft Corporation (USA)
  • Nexnet Solutions FZ LLC (UAE)
  • SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (USA)
  • TCPWave, Inc. (USA)
  • ZOHO Corporation (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions: a Prelude
  • IPAM: Enabling Management of IP Network Infrastructure
  • Market Overview
  • Diminishing IPv4 Creates the Need for IPAM
  • Market Outlook
  • Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
  • Competition
  • Select Leading IPAM Software
  • IPplan
  • GestióIP
  • Solarwinds IP-Address Manager (Desktop Solution for IPAM)
  • Solarwinds Server-Based IPAM Application
  • Diamond IP
  • BlueCat Networks
  • Infoblox IPAM Solution
  • IPAM for Windows Server 2016
  • PowerShell
  • VitalQIP

2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

  • IPv6 - a Shot in the Arm for IPAM
  • Trend towards BYOD Provides Opportunity for Growth
  • Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Growth of DDI Market
  • Expanding Broadband Connectivity Spurs IPAM Adoption
  • Opportunity Indicators
  • Datacenter Centralization Propels Demand for IPAM in the Enterprise Sector
  • Growing Need to Manage IP Addresses in Private Networks Spurs Market Demand
  • Trend towards Enterprise Mobility Drives Demand for IPAM in the Enterprise Sector
  • Increased IP Addresses for Virtual Machines Propel IPAM Demand
  • Network Complexity Drives Demand for DDI
  • SMBs Continue to Adopt IPAM Solutions
  • Upgradation and Replacement Demand Spur Market Growth
  • Full Life Cycle Management Continues to Gain Interest
  • DNS - Critical for User-Internet Interaction
  • Rise in Mobile Device Penetration Spurs DNS Market Growth
  • Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC)
  • DNS Security Rise in Prominence
  • Impact of IPv4 Exhaustion on Domain Names
  • DHCP Simplifies Network Administration
  • Monitoring of DNS and DHCP Services
  • Bundled Offerings Gain Rapid Demand
  • Ease of Installation Drives Demand for Overlay Management Solutions

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • DDI - an Introduction
  • Domain Name System (DNS)
  • DNS Architecture
  • DNS Top-level Domain Names ?TLDs?
  • Types of DNS Domain Names
  • Top Level Domain
  • Root Domain
  • Second Level Domain
  • Subdomain
  • Resource or Host Name
  • Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP)
  • Need for DHCP
  • Advantages of DHCP
  • Allocation of IP Address Using DHCP
  • Automatic Allocation
  • Dynamic Allocation
  • Manual Allocation
  • IP Address
  • IP Address Assignment
  • Internet Protocol Address Management
  • Methodology of IPAM
  • Basic Functions of IPAM
  • IP Address Inventory
  • Dynamic IP Address Services Management
  • IP Name Services Management
  • Features of IPAM

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • 6connect Introduces Infoblox Connector
  • Men & Mice Launches Version 7.3 of Men & Mice Suite
  • FusionLayer Launches Version 2.2.1.0 of Software-Defined IPAM Solution
  • EfficientIP Unveils SOLIDserver 6.0 Interface for IP Networks
  • PCN Takes Over Calleva Networks
  • Nokia Takes Over Alcatel-Lucent
  • Mutiny Unveils New IPAM Module
  • TCPWave Unveils New Version of IPAM Solution with TSCAN Scanner
  • FusionLayer Launches New IPAM Technology
  • Fujitsu Introduces IPAM-as-a-Service Solution
  • Nixu Software Changes Name to FusionLayer
  • SolarWinds Unveils New Version of IPAM Solution
  • BlueCat Unveils New Version of IPAM and DNS Solution

5. FOCUS on SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 32)

  • The United States (13)
  • Canada (2)
  • Europe (13)
  • - France (2)
  • - Germany (1)
  • - The United Kingdom (5)
  • - Rest of Europe (5)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
  • Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zqzp3d/ddi_dns_dhcp

