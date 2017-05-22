Global DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions in US$ Thousand. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Segments:
- Software
- Hardware
The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 6connect, Inc. (USA)
- Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)
- Apteriks (The Netherlands)
- Avi Networks, Inc. (USA)
- BlueCat Networks, Inc. (Canada)
- BT Group PLC (UK)
- Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)
- Crypton Computers Ltd. (UK)
- EfficientIP (France)
- FusionLayer, Inc. (Finland)
- Incognito Software Systems, Inc. (Canada)
- Infoblox, Inc. (USA)
- Men & Mice (Iceland)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Nexnet Solutions FZ LLC (UAE)
- SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (USA)
- TCPWave, Inc. (USA)
- ZOHO Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions: a Prelude
- IPAM: Enabling Management of IP Network Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Diminishing IPv4 Creates the Need for IPAM
- Market Outlook
- Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
- Competition
- Select Leading IPAM Software
- IPplan
- GestióIP
- Solarwinds IP-Address Manager (Desktop Solution for IPAM)
- Solarwinds Server-Based IPAM Application
- Diamond IP
- BlueCat Networks
- Infoblox IPAM Solution
- IPAM for Windows Server 2016
- PowerShell
- VitalQIP
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
- IPv6 - a Shot in the Arm for IPAM
- Trend towards BYOD Provides Opportunity for Growth
- Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Growth of DDI Market
- Expanding Broadband Connectivity Spurs IPAM Adoption
- Opportunity Indicators
- Datacenter Centralization Propels Demand for IPAM in the Enterprise Sector
- Growing Need to Manage IP Addresses in Private Networks Spurs Market Demand
- Trend towards Enterprise Mobility Drives Demand for IPAM in the Enterprise Sector
- Increased IP Addresses for Virtual Machines Propel IPAM Demand
- Network Complexity Drives Demand for DDI
- SMBs Continue to Adopt IPAM Solutions
- Upgradation and Replacement Demand Spur Market Growth
- Full Life Cycle Management Continues to Gain Interest
- DNS - Critical for User-Internet Interaction
- Rise in Mobile Device Penetration Spurs DNS Market Growth
- Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC)
- DNS Security Rise in Prominence
- Impact of IPv4 Exhaustion on Domain Names
- DHCP Simplifies Network Administration
- Monitoring of DNS and DHCP Services
- Bundled Offerings Gain Rapid Demand
- Ease of Installation Drives Demand for Overlay Management Solutions
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- DDI - an Introduction
- Domain Name System (DNS)
- DNS Architecture
- DNS Top-level Domain Names ?TLDs?
- Types of DNS Domain Names
- Top Level Domain
- Root Domain
- Second Level Domain
- Subdomain
- Resource or Host Name
- Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP)
- Need for DHCP
- Advantages of DHCP
- Allocation of IP Address Using DHCP
- Automatic Allocation
- Dynamic Allocation
- Manual Allocation
- IP Address
- IP Address Assignment
- Internet Protocol Address Management
- Methodology of IPAM
- Basic Functions of IPAM
- IP Address Inventory
- Dynamic IP Address Services Management
- IP Name Services Management
- Features of IPAM
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- 6connect Introduces Infoblox Connector
- Men & Mice Launches Version 7.3 of Men & Mice Suite
- FusionLayer Launches Version 2.2.1.0 of Software-Defined IPAM Solution
- EfficientIP Unveils SOLIDserver 6.0 Interface for IP Networks
- PCN Takes Over Calleva Networks
- Nokia Takes Over Alcatel-Lucent
- Mutiny Unveils New IPAM Module
- TCPWave Unveils New Version of IPAM Solution with TSCAN Scanner
- FusionLayer Launches New IPAM Technology
- Fujitsu Introduces IPAM-as-a-Service Solution
- Nixu Software Changes Name to FusionLayer
- SolarWinds Unveils New Version of IPAM Solution
- BlueCat Unveils New Version of IPAM and DNS Solution
5. FOCUS on SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 32)
- The United States (13)
- Canada (2)
- Europe (13)
- - France (2)
- - Germany (1)
- - The United Kingdom (5)
- - Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
- Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zqzp3d/ddi_dns_dhcp
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716