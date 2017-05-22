Wiley and CAS Announce Collaboration to Deliver Advanced Predictive Cheminformatics Capabilities to Researchers Worldwide

HOBOKEN, New Jersey and COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --John Wiley and Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JWa) (NYSE: JWb), and CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, today announced a partnership that will accelerate the evolution of predictive synthesis by enriching Wiley's award-winning ChemPlanner technology with the most accurate and complete chemical information from CAS.

Rapid advances in the fields of predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning offer tremendous opportunity to enhance the way scientific information is queried and analyzed. ChemPlanner's state-of-the-art cheminformatics technology helps chemists find the best selection of diverse and viable routes for their synthesis, increasing their efficiency and creativity when developing new molecules.

As an innovative provider of sophisticated digital information solutions, CAS will enhance ChemPlanner with a wealth of additional reaction content and associated references, including reactions from patents. Integrating more than 10 times the reaction content and offering valuable new features suggested by current ChemPlanner users, including stereoselective retrosynthetic prediction and customizable relevance ranking, this powerful new version of ChemPlanner will be delivered exclusively in SciFindern, a new research experience from CAS that exponentially elevates scientific discovery.

"The integration of the rich CAS content portfolio will greatly enhance the quality and scope of ChemPlanner's predictions, as well as the utility of the resulting synthetic routes to help researchers overcome synthesis challenges faster," said Dr. Matthew J. Toussant, senior vice president of product and content operations, CAS. "CAS has a strategic focus on leveraging emerging machine learning and predictive technologiesto accelerate the pace of scientific research, and this is our initial step in that evolution."

"Wiley is thrilled to collaborate with CAS and to make ChemPlanner accessible to hundreds of thousands of researchers worldwide," said Jay Flynn, SVP & MD, Research Publishing, Wiley. "CAS is big data for chemistry, making this marriage of best-in-class content and technology a natural partnership. Our goal is to provide powerful, data-driven content that helps chemists solve global challenges."

About CAS

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, is dedicated to the ACS vision of improving people's lives through the transforming power of chemistry. The CAS team of highly trained scientists finds, collects, and organizes all publicly disclosed substance information, creating the world's most valuable collection of content that is vital to innovation worldwide. Scientific researchers, patent professionals and business leaders around the world rely on a suite of research solutions from CAS that enables discovery and facilitates workflows to fuel tomorrow's innovation. Visit the CAS website at http://www.cas.org.

About Wiley

Wiley, a global company, helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.