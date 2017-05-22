Vungle collaborates with LINE Plus Corporation to Drive Monetization, User Acquisition and Consumer Adoption for App Developers

Alliance Expands Vungle's Reach into Growing Asian Markets in Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia and Thailand

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Vungle, the leading performance marketing platform for in-app video ads, today announced an exclusive monetization alliance with LINE Plus Corporation, a smart portal which provides free chat messenger, video call and other services. Through this collaboration, app developers using the Vungle platform will have easier access to mobile consumers in Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia and Thailand. The news follows Vungle's recent announcement that it has reached a $300 million annual revenue run rate (ARR) for 2017, and grown overall revenue by 400 percent in China. With the exclusive collaboration, Vungle will continue to expand its footprint in APAC and provide developers with the support needed to drive revenue and user engagement.

The mobile advertising industry has grown dramatically over the past few years, with in-app advertising revenues predicted to reach $117.2 billion in 2020, up from $40.5 billion in 2015. Meanwhile, revenue from gaming apps accounted for 81 percent of total global app revenue last year. Developers that want to drive new revenue streams and enhance the overall user experience must adopt strategies that seamlessly integrate in-app advertising into apps. In-app video ads have been proven to increase retention rates, drive in-app purchases and provide an enjoyable user experience.

"Interactive in-app video ads drive engagement and convert well, and they've become a leading strategy for app monetization. In fact, some mobile developers are earning over 90 percent of their total revenue by working with Vungle for in-app video monetization," said Zain Jaffer, CEO of Vungle.

Adds Hong Kim, General Manager for Vungle Korea, "With Vungle's global video marketing expertise and LINE's expansive user base, LINE game developers that integrate our SDK will be able to conduct their marketing activities more effectively to drive new revenue streams and enhance user experiences."

ABOUT LINE Plus Corporation, wholly owned subsidiary of LINE Corporation

LINE Corporation is based in Japan and operates the LINE messaging app, a global service used in more than 230 countries and regions. It offers free one-to-one and group messaging, as well as a diverse array of expressive stickers that can be used to express feelings difficult to convey with just words. Free domestic and international voice and video calls are also available. In addition to its messaging app, the company offers a wide range of other services ranging from games to photo sharing apps.

ABOUT VUNGLE

Vungle is the leading performance marketing platform for in-app video ads. Advertisers depend on Vungle's creative and LTV optimization technologies to reach and acquire high-value users worldwide. Top publishers rely on Vungle to generate revenue with engaging video ads that enhance the user experience.

Trusted by 40,000+ mobile apps worldwide with key developer partners such as Supercell, King, Zynga, EA, Ubisoft, Smule and MZ, Google, Honda, Allstate, Procter and Gamble, L'oreal, Coca-Cola and Nissan. Vungle serves 2.5 billion video views per month on 500+ million unique devices, and is consistently ranked #1 for cross-platform user retention by industry mobile performance indexes. Vungle is backed by Google Ventures, Thomvest Ventures and Crosslink Capital. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul.

