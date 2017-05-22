2017 CBD Fair (Guangzhou) Coming Soon, Will Highlight Smart Home Design and Custom Remodeling

GUANGZHOU, China, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair (CBD Fair (Guangzhou) or "the Fair"), the world's largest exhibition for the building decoration industry, is expecting 2,400 international exhibitors and 130,000 professional visitors from around the world. The Fair is returning to the Canton Fair Complex and PWTC Expo from July 8 to 11, 2017.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/514463/2016_CBD_Fair_Guangzhou.jpg

2017 CBD Fair (Shanghai) made a smashing success, which ran from March 23-26 at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai). "More than 400 companies joined CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai), attracting 56,002 visitors, marking a 33.43% year-on-year increase," said President Li of the Organizer.

World's Largest Building Decoration Exhibition

2017 CBD Fair (Guangzhou) will cover 380,000 square meters (93 Acres) of exhibition space, making it the world's largest showcase of building decoration. In addition to demonstrating latest decoration design concepts, the Fair set up a four-theme exhibition layout and opened the new section D (PWTC Expo) at 2016 to cover high-end consumer products including wooden doors, whole-wood furnishing solutions and upscale interior decoration for villas.

Smart Home

Area A of the Fair will feature the latest smart home solutions. Buyers and visitors will be able to explore the latest smart home products in several themed areas:

Smart Home International Pavilion

Home Ecology Pavilion

Smart Laundry Rack Pavilion.

Custom Furnishing and Doors & Windows

Custom-made furnishings will be presented in Area B, where leading wardrobe customization enterprises will join crossover brands specializing in cupboards, wooden doors, furniture, floor tiles, interior decoration and integrated wallboard to demonstrate new products. Meanwhile, Area C will feature world-leading, cutting-edge door and window systems.

"Our partners are eager to share their insights on industry trends as well as valuable experience and ideas. We will strive to provide better service and a top exhibition environment to accommodate everyone."

About CBD Fair (Guangzhou)

The CBD Fair was founded in 1999. Ithas beenhosted twice per year since 2015. The CBD Fair (Guangzhou) is held in the Canton Fair Complex and PWTC Expo in July. It has become a "Debut Platform for Champion Enterprises", Meanwhile, it is the world's largest show for the building decoration industry with a total exhibition area of 380,000 square meters and more than 2,400 exhibitors.

For more information please visit: www.cbd-china.com