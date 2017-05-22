VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Affinor Growers Inc. (CSE: AFI)(CSE: AFI.CN)(CNSX: AFI)(OTCQB: RSSFF)(FRANKFURT: 1AF) ("Affinor" or the "Corporation), is pleased to announce the signing of a research and development On-Site License Agreement with a BC company to use Affinor's vertical growing equipment to mass produce high quality coniferous seedlings.

The test agreement is a collaboration of Affinor's vertical farming tower technology, proprietary owned BC registered Tree Seeds by D.K Helicropper Ltd. and Vertical Designs Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, specific coniferous seeds potentially more resistant to the Pine Beetle (MPB), will be propagated and mass produced with Affinor's growing technology on the Vertical Designs Ltd. farm located in Abbotsford BC. In the agreement, Vertical Designs will be able to purchase four 10 level towers with no license fee or royalty. In return, Vertical Designs will share the testing and production results with Affinor.

Forestry is a major economic resource for BC resulting in a high demand for high quality MPB stress resistance seedlings. In 2016, 259 million trees were planted and for 2017, 266 million trees are planned to be planted.

Jarrett Malnarick, President and CEO said that "This is another great opportunity for Affinor to expand our growing technology into other markets. Reforestation through tree planting and Silviculture is a large market not just in BC, but the entire world. We are excited to develop new cultivation systems using vertical growing technology to produce next generation seedling."

About Affinor Growers Inc.

Affinor Growers is a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ("AFI"). Affinor is focused on growing high quality crops such as romaine lettuce, spinach and strawberries using its vertical farming techniques. Affinor is committed to becoming a pre-eminent supplier and grower, using exclusive vertical farming techniques.

