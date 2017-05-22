Cited as 'the most comprehensive privacy regulation globally,' GDPR will introduce heavy fines and extensive requirements to minimize risk to personal data

Skyhigh Networks, the world's leading Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), today marked the one-year countdown to the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) regulation, with new management tools to understand GDPR compliance risks across shadow, sanctioned and custom cloud services, and implement controls to conform to the regulation. In addition, Skyhigh also made available a comprehensive eBook that outlines the steps organizations must take to comply with the new law, The GDPR: An Action Guide for IT

May 25, 2017 will mark one year until GDPR's implementation, which details how personally identifiable information (PII) on the EU's 500 million citizens and for anyone globally who handles data on EU citizens should be managed. The new regulation will also introduce larger fines, expanded liability and stricter data protection requirements.

The new regulation has 99 articles and covers many forms of data risk. Being compliant to GDPR takes a mix of knowledge, processes, policies and training, as well as detailed understanding of data flows to and from cloud services, all coming from a "privacy first" IT philosophy. Skyhigh was one of the first CASBs to roll-out a GDPR focused solution designed to help businesses navigate this complex regulation, and today continues that global leadership with new offerings including:

A GDPR 'Risk Rating.' Businesses can view a GDPR 'Risk Rating' for every cloud service, allowing them to review the cloud service's usage within their business and implement appropriate controls to reduce the risk of a compliance violation. The GDPR Risk Rating is based on more than 20 different cloud service attributes contained in Skyhigh's Cloud Registry, weighted to reflect the importance of the GDPR's requirements. Customers can implement a variety of controls, from blocking non-compliant cloud services to enforcing data loss prevention (DLP) policies, restricting external file sharing, logging usage data for investigations, and enforcing access control policies based on geolocation and device.

Businesses can view a GDPR 'Risk Rating' for every cloud service, allowing them to review the cloud service's usage within their business and implement appropriate controls to reduce the risk of a compliance violation. The GDPR Risk Rating is based on more than 20 different cloud service attributes contained in Skyhigh's Cloud Registry, weighted to reflect the importance of the GDPR's requirements. Customers can implement a variety of controls, from blocking non-compliant cloud services to enforcing data loss prevention (DLP) policies, restricting external file sharing, logging usage data for investigations, and enforcing access control policies based on geolocation and device. Advanced Encryption. Business can implement encryption for both structured and unstructured data with customer managed keys and ensure data is encrypted in jurisdiction. In addition, encryption policies can be configured or set up as a response action to any DLP policy for unstructured files and attachments.

Business can implement encryption for both structured and unstructured data with customer managed keys and ensure data is encrypted in jurisdiction. In addition, encryption policies can be configured or set up as a response action to any DLP policy for unstructured files and attachments. The GDPR: An Action Guide for IT.This 68-page eBook is intended to help IT leaders take the steps required to ensure conformance to the GDPR. It is intended to be a practical guide IT can use to review their current data and data handling methods, and to put in the appropriate policies, procedures and technical measures to conform to the GDPR. The GDPR:Action Guide for IT incorporates text from the GDPR, and includes links to the full published legislation, clarification on data protection rules and frequently asked questions compiled from GDPR education sessions over the last year.

"Given the complex requirements of the GDPR and its governance on where data goes, how it is shared and who can access it, businesses need to take a holistic approach to GDPR compliance," said Anand Ramanathan, VP of Product Management, Skyhigh Networks. "With Skyhigh, businesses can confidently understand GDPR compliance gaps and implement necessary controls to address them across all cloud services shadow or unsanctioned services, sanctioned services like Office 365, Box, Salesforce and Slack, and custom applications running in public infrastructure-as-a-service platforms."

Additional Information

Blog: Top 10 Questions to Test Your GDPR Readiness

eBook: The GDPR: An Action Guide for IT

Blog: The Case for Data Protection Laws

Blog: Myth: What Happens in the EU Must Stay in the EU

For more stories and to join the cloud security conversation, follow Skyhigh on The Cloud Security Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Skyhigh

Skyhigh Networks, the world's leading Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), enables enterprises to safely adopt cloud services, while meeting their security, compliance and governance requirements. With more than 600 enterprise customers globally, Skyhigh provides organizations the visibility and management for all their cloud services, including enforcement of data loss prevention policies; detecting and preventing internal and external threats; encrypting data with customer-controlled keys; and implementing access-control policies. Headquartered in Campbell, Calif., Skyhigh Networks is backed by Greylock Partners, Sequoia Capital, Thomvest Ventures, Tenaya Capital and other strategic investors. For more information, visit http://www.skyhighnetworks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005545/en/

Contacts:

Skyhigh Networks (US)

Jason Stolarczyk, +1 650-475-6875

jstolarczyk@skyhighnetworks.com

or

Skyhigh Networks (EMEA)

Nigel Hawthorn, +44 7801 487 987

nigel@skyhighnetworks.com