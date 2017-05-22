Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced during the 2017 European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) its first order from a European customer for the super-midsize Cessna Citation Longitude. Travel Service, the largest Czech Republic-based airline, will add the Longitude to its fleet of four Cessna Citation Sovereign aircraft used for business jet charter services.

"We've seen fantastic interest in the Longitude across Europe, a market that welcomes the best-in-class operating costs, amenities, acquisition costs and dependability that our Citation product line offers," said Rob Scholl, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing. "Travel Service passengers will enjoy the Longitude's clean-sheet design for its class-leading cabin comfort and integration of the latest technology and revolutionary performance of the airplane."

The Longitude is making its European debut this week at EBACE. The first flight test article flew in October 2016 and to date, four flying test articles have completed more than 230 flights, accumulating over 450 hours toward achieving Federal Aviation Administration certification, targeted for the end of this year. The company expects to deliver the first European-based Longitude to Travel Service in 2018.

"Travel Service is looking forward to being the first European operator of a Citation Longitude and thrilled to use the airplane to meet increased customer demand for our business jet charter operations," said Roman Vik, general director of Travel Service. "The Longitude's 6,482 kilometer range will allow us to meet the increasing requests for long-distance flights and to give our customers the flexibility, privacy and efficiency they want while flying in a second-to-none cabin atmosphere."

About the Citation Longitude

The Longitude is set to elevate passenger expectations in this class of aircraft by delivering the quietest cabin, lowest cabin altitude (5,950 feet), more standard features and a comfortable, bespoke interior with a superior fit and finish. With seating for up to 12 passengers, including an optional crew jump seat, the Longitude features a stand-up, 6-foot tall flat-floor cabin. A standard double-club configuration allows the most legroom in the super-midsize class. Fully berthable seats are designed and manufactured in-house and a class-leading walk-in baggage compartment is accessible in flight.

Natural light is plentiful with 15 large windows positioned throughout the cabin for optimal viewing. A large, forward wet galley offers versatility to meet a wide variety of passenger needs. State-of-the-art cabin technology allows passengers to manage their environment and entertainment from any mobile device, while standard internet maximizes productivity in flight.

Textron Aviation announced in October 2016 that the Longitude had achieved an improved range of 6,482 kilometers (3,500 nautical miles), an increase of 185 kilometers (100 nautical miles), and full fuel payload of 726 kilograms (1,600 pounds), an increase of 45 kilograms (100 pounds), further establishing the aircraft's anticipated leadership in its segment.

It features the next evolution of the Garmin G5000 flight deck and is powered by FADEC-equipped Honeywell HTF7700L turbofan engines with fully integrated autothrottles. With optional head-up display and enhanced vision capability, the Longitude facilitates eyes-up flying. The spacious cockpit incorporates easier access and an ergonomic design that fully focuses on crew comfort and efficiency.

No super-midsize business jet offers more range, greater payload or higher cruise speed at a lower expected total ownership cost. The Longitude is designed to feature the longest maintenance intervals in its class 800 hours or 18 months expected to make it the most cost effective to operate in its category.

Image:

Textron Aviation and Travel Service leadership

About Textron Aviation Inc.

Textron Aviation Inc. is the leading general aviation authority and home to the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands, which account for more than half of all general aviation aircraft flying. For more than 90 years, the Textron Aviation brands have represented unrivaled innovation, performance and leadership in the industry, offering an unmatched value proposition rooted in the total ownership experience. Leveraging unparalleled speed-to-market, Textron Aviation provides the most versatile and comprehensive business and general aviation product portfolio in the world through five principal lines of business: business jets, general aviation and special mission turboprop aircraft, high performance piston aircraft, military trainer and defense aircraft and a complete global customer service organization. Textron Aviation has delivered more than 250,000 aircraft in over 143 countries. Its broad range of products include such best-selling aircraft as Citation business jets, King Air and Caravan turboprops and T-6 military trainer aircraft, all of which are backed by the industry's most capable global service network. For more information, visit txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell Helicopter, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Greenlee, Textron Off Road, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

About Travel Service

Travel Service is currently the biggest Czech airline company and one of the most rapidly growing air carriers in Central Europe. Since founded in 1997, it has experienced a large expansion and is currently present not only in the Czech Republic, but also in Slovakia, Hungary and Poland via its subsidiary companies. Travel Service operates regular flights under the SmartWings brand as well as charter and private flights in the business jet category. Travel Service operates flights around the world in 390 airports throughout four continents. In the summer season 2017, Travel Service will operate 48 aircraft in its fleet. Currently, Travel Service has ordered 30 B737 MAX jets and holds a 34% stake in Czech Airlines (CSA).

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders; the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; the timing of our new product launches or certifications of our new aircraft products; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of commercial products; volatility in the global economy or changes in worldwide political conditions that adversely impact demand for our products; volatility in interest rates or foreign exchange rates; risks related to our international business, including relying on joint venture partners, subcontractors, suppliers, representatives, consultants and other business partners in connection with international business, including in emerging market countries; difficult conditions in the financial markets which may adversely impact our customers' ability to fund or finance purchases of our products; and demand softness or volatility in the markets in which we do business.

