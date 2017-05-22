Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited - Half-year Report

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

Half-Yearly Financial Report for the Six Months to 31 March 2017

KEY FACTS

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-end investment company with limited liability incorporated in Jersey. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Investment Objective of the Company

The Company's principal objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of income whilst seeking to maximise total return through investing in a diversified portfolio of high yielding corporate and Government bonds. The Company may also invest in equities and other instruments that the Manager considers appropriate. The Company seeks to balance the attraction of high yield securities with the need for protection of capital and to manage volatility. The Company generally employs gearing in its Investment Policy.

Full details of the Company's Investment Policy (incorporating the Company's investment objective, investment policy and risk and investment limits) can be found on pages 10 and 11 of the Company's 2016 annual financial report.

Performance Statistics

AT AT 31 MAR 30 SEPT % 2017 2016 CHANGE Shareholders' funds (£'000) 108,130 99,964 +8.2(1) Net asset value per ordinary share 76.1p 74.5p +2.1 Share price(2) 78.6p 77.4p +1.6 Premium per ordinary share 3.3% 3.9% Gross borrowing 24% 25% Net borrowing 17% 16%

SIX MONTHS SIX MONTHS YEAR ENDED ENDED ENDED 31 MAR 31 Mar 30 SEPT 2017 2016 2016 Total Return 3 month LIBOR rate +0.3% +0.6% +0.4% Net asset value* +5.5% +3.8% +15.7% Share price(2) +4.9% +4.7% +19.0%

*The increase in total return NAV includes a 0.2% enhancement to NAV generated by the issue of ordinary shares at a premium during the six month period.

Revenue Net revenue return (£'000) 3,126 2,835 5,743 Revenue return per ordinary share 2.3p 2.3p 4.5p Dividends per ordinary share: - first interim 1.25p 1.25p 1.25p - second interim 1.25p 1.25p 1.25p - third interim - - 1.25p - fourth interim - - 1.25p Total 2.50p 2.50p 5.00p

(1) Reflects 7,918,368 ordinary shares issued in the period.

(2) Source: Thomson Reuters Datastream.

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT INCORPORATING THE CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

For the six months under review your Company has delivered a total return Net asset value (NAV) of +5.5%. This compares very favourably with the 3 month LIBOR return of +0.3%. For the same period, the Company's share price rose by 4.9% on a total return basis. The share price has been at a premium to the NAV throughout the period, decreasing marginally from 3.9% to 3.3%. At the time of writing, the premium now stands at 5.0%. The sustained premium illustrates the re-rating of the Company's shares over the last few years and confirms the continuing demand by investors for the investment policy being delivered by the Company.

As in the previous six months, the Board welcomes a number of new shareholders, both through financial advisers and by direct investment. In response to this sustained demand, the Company has issued 7.9 million new ordinary shares in the period at an average price of 77.4p per share, and a further 6.1 million since the period end - these in total represent 9.5% of the Company's current issued share capital. The new shares have all been issued at a premium to the prevailing NAV at the point of issue, ensuring that the NAV of existing shareholders is enhanced.

As you will read in their report which follows, your portfolio managers believe that high yield markets have held up well and continue to benefit from the Central Bank quantitative easing policies which are now coming to an end. Yields continue to be at low levels as a consequence of the results of the US general election and widely held sentiment for growth and higher inflation expectations in 2017. Markets are likely to continue to be characterised by volatility impacted by the direction of US policy, election results in Europe and, on the home front, the UK 'snap' general election and the uncertainties that arise from Brexit.

Borrowing has continued to be, in the judgement of the Board and the Manager and with reference to historic levels, conservatively positioned at 24% gross and £25.5 million respectively. Cost of funds remains competitive at 1.0%.

There has been no material change in portfolio strategy. Your portfolio managers continue to seek to add exposure where good opportunities are identified in the areas of the market which they believe can offer relatively high sustainable yields whilst prudently balancing risk and reward to ensure the protection of your capital. Your Board fully endorses this approach.

Donald Adamson

Chairman

22 May 2017

PORTFOLIO MANAGERS' REPORT

Market Background

The six months to 31 March was a period of positive performance for high yield bonds. Index data from Merrill Lynch shows that in sterling hedged terms European currency high yield bonds and US high yield bonds both returned 4.2% over the period.

The high yield bond sector benefited from the ongoing demand for yield and an improvement in economic data. For example, in the Eurozone, the closely watched Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) composite, which provides an indication of economic conditions within the region, climbed to record highs in both February and March. The sector also benefited from the more bullish sentiment that followed November's election of Donald Trump to the office of US President. The market has focused on the new president's plans for tax reform and pro-growth policies. As a result, high yield bonds have tended to benefit while government bond yields have risen. The rise in government bond yields provides a more favourable interest rate environment for the banking sector. This, along with the prospect of tax reform for US banks, helped the banking sector to outperform other parts of the corporate bond market over the six months. Toward the end of the six month period, concerns about the new Trump administration's ability to push through these more market friendly policies saw high yield bonds give back some performance while core government bonds recovered some of their earlier losses.

Bond issuance through 2016 was generally weak, however, the more supportive market conditions of recent months have seen issuance in the high yield bond sector increase materially. Barclays estimate that during the first three months of 2017, €24.9 billion of new European currency high yield bonds were issued. This represents a 2.5 times increase on the same three month period in 2016.

According to Moody's, the global 12 month trailing high yield default rate increased to 4.6% in January, up from 3.6% in January 2016. A large part of this increase is a result of higher defaults in the US market, in particular metals and mining and energy companies. The European default rate remains much lower at 2.3% in January 2017.

Portfolio Strategy

The overall theme of our portfolio has not changed greatly. The core is made up of a selection of high yield bonds from seasoned issuers that we believe have a relatively low risk of default. These tend to be companies with balance sheets that are better equipped to cope with any weakness in earnings. We have much less enthusiasm for highly leveraged companies in sectors dependent on the economic cycle. That is not to say that we will not invest in these areas rather that we demand a much higher level of income to compensate for the additional risk such companies pose.

We continue to favour financials, most notably subordinated bank capital. These are bonds that we think continue to provide a relatively attractive level of income relative to the risk. Banks have taken significant steps over the past few years to raise capital and to improve their balance sheets. Elsewhere, we also see some opportunities in corporate hybrids. These instruments are issued by companies across sectors and they can provide a nice balance between higher yield (due to their subordinate position in the capital structure) and being able to invest in higher quality companies.

Over the period under review, the Company's NAV rose from 74.5p to 76.1p, an increase of 2.1%. The total return was 5.5%. The portfolio entered the period with gross borrowing of 25%. This was little changed at 24% by the end of the period.

Despite the very low level of yields we are still able to find some attractive opportunities and over the course of the past six months we added a number of bonds to the portfolio. Positions were added across sectors including beverages, food, insurance and cable companies.

Outlook

The high yield bond market is currently pricing in very little room for disappointment, in terms of earnings and economic data. In our view this means that the likelihood of some form of correction is probably quite high. However, by identifying and understanding the credit risks within companies we aim to identify those bonds that are being appropriately priced and those that are not. This should mean we will be well placed to exploit any opportunities such a correction might present.

Paul Read/Paul Causer/Rhys Davies

Portfolio Managers

22 May 2017

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The principal risk factors relating to the Company can be summarised as follows:

- Investment Policy - the adopted investment policy and process may not achieve the Company's published investment objective.

- Market Risk - a fall in the stock markets and/or a prolonged period of decline in the stock markets relative to other forms of investments will affect the performance of the portfolio, as well as the performance of individual portfolio investments.

- Investment Risk - the investment process employed by the Manager is likely to result, from time to time, in a more concentrated portfolio than those of other investment funds.

- Foreign Exchange Risk - the movement of exchange rates may have an unfavourable or favourable impact on returns as the Company holds non-sterling denominated investments and cash.

- Shares - share price is affected by market sentiment, supply and demand for the shares, dividends declared, portfolio performance as well as wider economic factors and changes in the law. The market value of, and the income derived from, the Company's ordinary shares can fluctuate and may go down as well as up.

- Gearing Returns Using Borrowings - net borrowing may not exceed 50% of shareholders' funds. Borrowing levels may change from time to time in accordance with the Manager's assessment of risk and reward. As a consequence, any reduction in the value of the Company's investments may lead to a correspondingly greater percentage reduction in its NAV (which is likely to adversely affect the Company's share price).

- High Yield Corporate Bonds - corporate bonds are subject to credit, liquidity, duration and interest rate risk. Adverse changes in the financial position of the issuer of corporate bonds or in general economic conditions may impair the ability of the issuer to make payments of principal interest or may cause the liquidation or insolvency of the issuer.

- Derivatives - the Company may enter into derivative transactions for the purpose of efficient portfolio management. The Company will not enter into derivative transactions for speculative purposes.

- Reliance on External Service Providers - failure by any service provider to carry out its obligations to the Company could have a materially detrimental impact on the operation of the Company and affect the ability of the Company to successfully pursue its investment policy.

- Regulatory - whilst compliance with rules and regulations is closely monitored, breaches could affect returns to shareholders.

A detailed explanation of these principal risks and uncertainties can be found on pages 13 to 16 of the Company's 2016 annual financial report, which is available on the Company's section of the Manager's website at:

www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/enhancedincome

In the view of the Board, these principal risks and uncertainties are as much applicable to the remaining six months of the financial year as they were to the six months under review.

GOING CONCERN

The half-yearly financial report has been prepared on a going concern basis. The Directors consider that this is the appropriate basis as they have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. In considering this, the Directors took into account the Company's investment objective, risk management policies and capital management policies, the diversified portfolio, the liquidity of the securities which can be used to meet short-term funding commitments, and the ability of the Company to meet all of its liabilities, including its repo financing, and ongoing expenses from its assets.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH THE MANAGER

Under International Financial Reporting Standards, the Company has identified the Directors as related parties. Transactions with Directors are limited to their remuneration. Transactions with the Manager comprise management and any performance fees. The basis of these has not changed from that reported in the latest annual financial report.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

in respect of the preparation of the half-yearly financial report

The Directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report using accounting policies consistent with applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards.

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

- the condensed set of financial statements contained within the half-yearly financial report have been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standards 34 'Interim Financial Reporting';

- the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and DTR 4.2.8R of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules; and

- the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required on related party transactions.

The half-yearly financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors.

Donald Adamson

Chairman

22 May 2017

BOND RATING ANALYSIS

AT 31 MARCH 2017

Standard and Poor's Ratings, investments grade is BBB- and above

The definitions of these ratings are set out on page 66 of the 2016 annual financial report.

31 MAR 2017 30 SEPT 2016 % OF CUMULATIVE % OF CUMULATIVE Rating PORTFOLIO TOTAL % PORTFOLIO TOTAL % Investment Grade: AAA - - 2.7 2.7 AA+ 2.2 2.2 - 2.7 BBB+ 4.5 6.7 4.8 7.5 BBB 5.6 12.3 7.4 14.9 BBB- 8.9 21.2 8.3 23.2 Non-Investment Grade: BB+ 15.5 36.7 17.3 40.5 BB 7.9 44.6 7.2 47.7 BB- 10.8 55.4 10.2 57.9 B+ 13.4 68.8 11.1 69.0 B 13.2 82.0 10.6 79.6 B- 3.8 85.8 3.9 83.5 CCC+ 1.3 87.1 2.1 85.6 CCC - 87.1 0.2 85.8 C 0.2 87.3 - 85.8 NR (including equities and warrants) 12.7 100.0 14.2 100.0 100.0 100.0

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

AT 31 MARCH 2017

All investments are fixed interest bonds unless otherwise stated; floating rate notes are depicted by FRN.

Bonds and Equity Investments

AT MARKET VALUE % OF ISSUER ISSUE RATING £'000 PORTFOLIO Euro UniCredit International Bank 8.125% FRN Perpetual B1/B+ 2,801 2.3 Santos Finance 8.25% FRN 22 Sep 2070 NR/BB+ 2,621 2.1 Intesa Sanpaolo 8.375% FRN Perpetual Ba3/B+ 965 1.7 7% Perpetual Ba3/B+ 778 7.75% Perpetual Ba3/B+ 431 } Achmea 6% 04 Apr 2043 NR/BBB- 1,888 1.5 Origin Energy 7.875% 16 Jun 2071 Ba2/BB 1,813 1.5 Telecom Italia 5.25% 17 Mar 2055 Ba1/BB+ 1,713 1.4 Telefonica Europe 7.625% Perpetual Ba2/BB+ 1,391 1.1 Vougeot Bidco FRN 15 Jul 2020 (SNR) B2/B 1,374 1.1 Solvay Finance 5.869% Var Perpetual Ba1/BB 889 0.9 5.118% Perpetual Ba1/BB 280 } Paprec 7.375% 01 Apr 2023 (SNR) B2/B- 633 0.9 5.25% 01 Apr 2022 (SNR) B1/B+ 454 } Constellium 4.625% 15 May 2021 Caa1/CCC+ 583 0.8 7% 15 Jan 2023 (SNR) Caa1/CCC+ 436 } Mercury Bondco 8.25% 30 May 2021 (SNR) B3/B 438 0.7 7.125% 30 May 2021 (SNR) B3/B 429 } Rapid 6.625% 15 Nov 2020 (SNR) B2/B+ 817 0.7 Royal Bank of Scotland FRN 14 Jun 2022 Ba2/BB+ 764 0.6 VRX Escrow 4.5% 15 May 2023 (SNR) Caa1/B- 737 0.6 Picard FRN 01 Aug 2019 B1/BB- 713 0.6 Quintiles IMS 3.25% 15 Mar 2025 (SNR) Ba3/BB+ 676 0.5 Enel 5% Var 15 Jan 2075 Ba1/BB+ 647 0.5 Banco Popular Espanol 11.5% COCO Perpetual NR/NR 609 0.5 CNP Assurances FRN Perpetual NR/NR 604 0.5 UBS 5.75% Var Perpetual NR/BB+ 599 0.5 PrestigeBidCo 6.25% 15 Dec 2023 (SNR) B2/B 539 0.4 Manutencoop Facility Management 8.5% 01 Aug 2020 B2/B 535 0.4 Galapagos FRN 15 Jun 2021 B2/B- 527 0.4 Trinseo 6.375% 01 May 2022 B2/BB- 523 0.4 Belden 4.125% 15 Oct 2026 (SNR) Ba3/BB- 487 0.4 Kerneos FRN 01 Mar 2021 B1/B+ 428 0.4 Loxam SAS 6% 15 Apr 2025 (SNR) NR/B 367 0.3 Thomas Cook 6.25% 15 Jun 2022 (SNR) B1/B 329 0.3 BNP Paribas Fortis Cnv FRN Perpetual Ba3/BB+ 318 0.3 Financiere Quick S.A.S FRN 15 Apr 2019 (SNR) B3/B- 271 0.2 Inovyn Finance 6.25% 15 May 2021 (SNR) B2/B 260 0.2 Aviva 6.125% FRN 05 Jul 2043 Baa1/BBB 241 0.2 Paternoster 8.5% 15 Feb 2023 (SNR) Caa2/CCC+ 215 0.2 Spectrum Brands 4% 01 Oct 2026 (SNR) B2/BB- 202 0.2 Picard Bondco 7.75% 01 Feb 2020 B3/B- 150 0.1 Levi Strauss 3.375% 15 Mar 2027 (SNR) Ba2/BB+ 145 0.1 Lloyds Bank 6.375% Perpetual NR/BB- 144 0.1 Abengoa SA B shares NR/NR 8 - A shares NR/NR 2 } 31,774 25.6 Sterling Enterprise Inns 6.375% 15 Feb 2022 (SNR) NR/BB- 2,255 2.2 6.5% 06 Dec 2018 (SNR) NR/BB- 431 } NWEN Finance 5.875% 21 Jun 2021 (SNR) NR/BB+ 2,665 2.1 NGG Finance 5.625% FRN 18 Jun 2073 Baa3/BBB 2,431 2.0 Enel 7.75% 10 Sep 2075 Ba1/BB+ 1,592 1.9 6.625% 15 Sep 2076 Ba1/BB+ 819 } Iron Mountain 6.125% 15 Sep 2022 Ba3/BB- 2,066 1.7 Premier Foods Finance 6.5% 15 Mar 2021 (SNR) B2/B 2,021 1.6 Standard Chartered 5.125% 06 Jun 2034 A3/BBB- 1,914 1.5 Virgin Media Finance 5.125% 15 Jan 2025 (SNR) Ba3/BB- 1,904 1.5 Electricite De France 6% Perpetual Baa3/BB 1,304 1.5 5.875% Perpetual Baa3/BB 578 } Balfour Beatty 10.75p Cnv Preference NR/NR 1,881 1.5 Aviva 6.125% Perpetual Baa1/BBB 1,634 1.3 Arqiva Broadcast Finance 9.5% 31 Mar 2020 B3/NR 1,497 1.2 Pension Insurance 8% 23 Nov 2016 NR/NR 1,365 1.1 Stretford 79 6.25% 15 Jul 2021 (SNR) B2/B 1,292 1.0 Virgin Money 8.75% Perpetual NR/NR 1,259 1.0 Orange 5.875% Perpetual Baa3/BBB- 1,216 1.0 Telefonica Europe 6.75% Perpetual Ba2/BB+ 1,181 1.0 Time Warner Cable 5.25% 15 Jul 2042 Ba1/BBB- 1,178 1.0 Stonegate 4.875% 15 Mar 2022 (SNR) B2/B 813 0.9 FRN 15 Mar 2022 (SNR) B2/B 352 } Deutsche Bank 7.125% Perpetual B1/B+ 1,143 0.9 AA Bond Co 5.5% Var 31 Jul 2043 (SNR) NR/B+ 1,128 0.9 New Look 6.5% 01 Jul 2022 (SNR) B2/B 1,098 0.9 Lloyds Bank 7% Var Perpetual NR/BB- 1,094 0.9 Société Genérale 8.875% FRN Perpetual Ba2/BB+ 1,064 0.9 Ladbrokes 5.125% 8 Aug 2023 (SNR) NR/BB 1,052 0.9 Moy Park 6.25% 29 May 2021 B1/BB- 1,030 0.8 Pizza Express 6.625% 01 Aug 2021 B2/B 1,026 0.8 William Hill 4.875% 07 Sep 2023 (SNR) Ba1/BB+ 988 0.8 Barclays 7.875% Var Perpetual Ba2/B+ 920 0.8 TVL Finance 8.5% 15 May 2023 (SNR) B3/B- 874 0.7 Scottish Widows 5.5% 16 Jun 2023 Baa1/BBB+ 873 0.7 Koninklijke KPN 6.875% FRN 14 Mar 2073 Ba2/BB 865 0.7 RAC Bond 4.87% Var 06 May 2046 (SNR) NR/BBB- 788 0.6 Bupa Finance 5% 08 Dec 2026 Baa2/NR 771 0.6 Wm Morrison Supermarkets 4.75% 04 Jul 2029 Baa3/NR 747 0.6 Moto Finance 4.5% 1 Oct 2022 NR/NR 740 0.6 InterGen Services 7.5% 30 Jun 2021 B1/B 700 0.6 Wagamama Finance 7.875% 01 Feb 2020 (SNR) B2/B 583 0.5 JRP Group 9% 26 Oct 2026 NR/NR 550 0.4 Thames Water 5.875% 15 Jul 2022 (SNR) B1/NR 541 0.4 AXA 5.453% FRN Perpetual Baa1/BBB+ 537 0.4 Anglian Water 5% 30 April 2023 (SNR) Ba3/NR 533 0.4 UniCredit International Bank 8.5925% FRN Perpetual B1/B+ 519 0.4 Legal & General 6.385% FRN Perpetual Baa2/BBB+ 502 0.4 Tesco 5.2% 05 Mar 2057 Ba1/BB+ 471 0.4 J Sainsbury 6.5% Var Perpetual NR/NR 444 0.4 Bracken Midco One 10.5% 15 Nov 2021 NR/B 383 0.3 Standard Life 5.5% 04 Dec 2042 Baa2/BBB+ 380 0.3 Cognita Financing 7.75% 15 Aug 2021 (SNR) B2/B 379 0.3 AMC Entertainment 6.375% 15 Nov 2024 B2/B+ 371 0.3 Rothesay Life 8% 30 Oct 2025 NR/NR 266 0.2 Boparan Finance 5.5% 15 Jul 2021 B2/B 123 0.1 CIS General Insurance 12% FRN 08 May 2025 NR/NR 107 0.1 57,238 46.0 US Dollar US Treasury 2.5% 15 Feb 2046 Aaa/AA+ 2,777 2.2 SFR 7.375% 01 May 2026 (SNR) B1/B+ 2,542 2.0 TimeWarner 4.65% 01 Jun 2044 Baa2/BBB 2,260 1.8 Stora Enso 7.25% 15 Apr 2036 Ba2/BB 1,837 1.5 Celanese 4.625% 15 Nov 2022 Baa3/BBB- 1,690 1.4 Altice 6.625% 15 Feb 2023 B1/BB- 996 1.2 7.5% 15 May 2026 B1/BB- 534 } Catlin Insurance 7.249% FRN Perpetual NR/BBB+ 1,436 1.2 J. C. Penney 8.125% 01 Oct 2019 (SNR) B3/B 1,031 1.1 6.375% 15 Oct 2036 (SNR) B3/B 363 } Ziggo Bond Finance 5.875% 15 Jan 2025 B2/B 1,280 1.0 Beazley 5.875% 04 Nov 2026 NR/NR 1,161 1.0 Banco Santander 6.375% Var Perpetual Ba1/NR 1,111 0.9 Marfrig 7% 15 Mar 2024 NR/B+ 978 0.8 Royal Bank Of Scotland 8% Cnv FRN Perpetual B1/B 397 0.7 8.625% FRN Perpetual B1/B 366 7.5% Cnv FRN Perpetual B1/B 166 } XPO Logistics 6.5% 15 Jun 2022 (SNR) B2/B+ 821 0.7 6.125% 01 Sep 2023 B2/B+ 100 } Diamond 1 5.45% 15 Jun 2023 Baa3/BBB- 841 0.7 Tesco 6.15% 15 Nov 2037 (SNR) Ba1/BB+ 809 0.7 Standard Chartered 5.7% 26 Mar 2044 A3/BBB- 797 0.7 Owens- Brockway 5.875% 15 Aug 2023 B1/BB- 777 0.6 Greenko 8% 01 Aug 2019 NR/B+ 767 0.6 UBS 6.875% Var Perpetual NR/BB+ 710 0.6 Cott 5.5% 1 Apr 2025 B3/B- 709 0.6 ESAL 6.25% 05 Feb 2023 (SNR) NR/BB 645 0.5 BHP Billiton 6.75% FRN 19 Oct 2075 Baa2/BBB+ 640 0.5 Codere Finance 2 (Luxembourg) S.A. 7.625% 01 Nov 2021 B2/B 632 0.5 BNP Paribas 7.375% Var Perpetual Ba1/BBB- 630 0.5 Verizon Communications 4.272% 15 Jan 2036 Baa1/BBB+ 616 0.5 BBVA 9% Perpetual NR/NR 501 0.4 Rothschilds Continuation Finance FRN Perpetual NR/NR 501 0.4 VRX Escrow 5.375% 29 Feb 2020 Caa1/B- 476 0.4 Chemours 6.625% 15 May 2023 (SNR) B1/B+ 321 0.3 7% 15 May 2025 B1/B+ 103 } Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 4.5% 15 Apr 2020 B1/BB 407 0.3 AXA 6.463% FRN Perpetual Baa1/BBB 401 0.3 Bombardier 7.5% 15 Mar 2025 B3/B- 387 0.3 Constellium 5.75% 15 May 2024 Caa1/CCC+ 369 0.3 UniCredit 8% FRN Perpetual NR/NR 307 0.3 CGG Veritas 6.5% 01 Jun 2021 (SNR) Ca/C 258 0.2 HSBC 6.375% Cnv Perpetual Baa3/NR 209 0.2 Barclays 7.875% Var Perpetual Ba2/B+ 174 0.2 FAGE International 5.625% 15 Aug 2026 (SNR) B1/BB- 159 0.1 American Greetings 7.875% 15 Feb 2025 (SNR) B3/BB- 125 0.1 Lamb Weston 4.625% 01 Nov 2024 Ba3/BB 114 0.1 ABG Orphan FRN 28 Mar 2021 NR/NR 42 - FRN 28 Mar 2021 NR/NR 14 } Abengoa 7.75% 01 Feb 2020 (SNR) WR/NR 14 - Peabody Energy 4.75% Cnv 15 Dec 2066 WR/NR 11 - 35,312 28.4 Total investments 124,324 100.0

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

SHARE SHARE CAPITAL REVENUE CAPITAL PREMIUM RESERVE RESERVE TOTAL £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 For the six months ended 31 March 2017 At 1 October 2016 6,710 129,233 (48,405) 12,426 99,964 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 2,378 3,126 5,504 Net proceeds from issue of shares 396 5,653 - - 6,049 Dividends paid - note 5 - (5) - (3,382) (3,387) At 31 March 2017 7,106 134,881 (46,027) 12,170 108,130 For the six months ended 31 March 2016 At 1 October 2015 6,137 121,542 (56,246) 12,889 84,322 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 323 2,835 3,158 Net proceeds from issue of shares 65 854 - - 919 Dividends paid - note 5 - (2) - (3,077) (3,079) At 31 March 2016 6,202 122,394 (55,923) 12,647 85,320

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET

Registered number 75059 AT AT 31 MARCH 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 2016 £'000 £'000 Non-current assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 124,324 115,438 Current assets Amounts due from brokers 15 95 Proceeds due from issue of new shares - 458 Margin held at brokers 374 - Prepayments and accrued income 2,421 1,864 Derivative financial instruments - unrealised gain 323 - Cash and cash equivalents 7,578 8,737 10,711 11,154 Current liabilities Amounts due to brokers (363) - Margin due to brokers - (28) Accruals (343) (298) Derivative financial instruments - unrealised loss - (283) Performance fee payable - note 3 - (594) Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (25,471) (25,171) (26,177) (26,374) Total assets less current liabilities 108,858 100,218 Provision for performance fee - note 3 (728) (254) Net assets 108,130 99,964 Issued capital and reserves attributable to equity holders Share capital - note 6 7,106 6,710 Share premium 134,881 129,233 Capital reserve (46,027) (48,405) Revenue reserve 12,170 12,426 Shareholders' funds 108,130 99,964 Net asset value per ordinary share 76.1p 74.5p Number of 5p ordinary shares in issue at the period end - note 6 142,115,147 134,196,779

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

SIX MONTHS SIX MONTHS ENDED ENDED 31 MARCH 31 MARCH 2017 2016 £'000 £'000 Cash flow from operating activities Profit before taxation 5,557 3,196 Taxation (53) (38) Adjustments for: Purchases of investments (23,496) (6,293) Sales of investments 18,673 19,032 (4,823) 12,739 Increase/(decrease) from securities sold under agreements to repurchase 300 (8,868) Profit on investments (3,620) (2,651) Exchange differences (321) (239) Net cash movement from derivative financial instruments - currency hedges (606) 286 Finance costs 130 118 Operating cash flows before movements in working capital (3,436) 4,543 Increase in receivables (931) (170) Decrease in payables (132) (19) Net cash flows from operating activities after taxation (4,499) 4,354 Cash flows from financing activities Finance costs paid (101) (118) Net proceeds from issue of shares 6,507 919 Net equity dividends paid - note 5 (3,387) (3,079) Net cash used in financing activities 3,019 (2,278) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,480) 2,076 Exchange differences 321 239 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 8,737 4,631 Cash and cash equivalents at the end ofthe period 7,578 6,946 Cash flow from operating activitiesincludes: Dividends 95 45 Interest 2,948 2,891

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

SIX MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2017 SIX MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2016 REVENUE CAPITAL TOTAL REVENUE CAPITAL TOTAL £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Profit on investments at fair value - 3,620 3,620 - 2,651 2,651 Exchange differences - (214) (214) - (648) (648) Loss on derivative instruments - currency hedges - (252) (252) - (1,418) (1,418) Income - note 2 3,656 - 3,656 3,320 - 3,320 3,656 3,154 6,810 3,320 585 3,905 Investment management fee - note 3 (237) (237) (474) (203) (203) (406) Performance fee - note 3 - (474) (474) - - - Other expenses (175) - (175) (185) - (185) Profit before finance costs and taxation 3,244 2,443 5,687 2,932 382 3,314 Finance costs (65) (65) (130) (59) (59) (118) Profit before taxation 3,179 2,378 5,557 2,873 323 3,196 Taxation - note 4 (53) - (53) (38) - (38) Profit after taxation 3,126 2,378 5,504 2,835 323 3,158 Return per ordinary share 2.3p 1.7p 4.0p 2.3p 0.3p 2.6p Weighted average number of shares in issue 137,423,242 123,485,030

The total column of this statement represents the Company's statement of comprehensive income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The profit after tax is the total comprehensive income. The supplementary revenue and capital columns are both prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of Preparation

The condensed financial statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies as those adopted in the 2016 annual financial report. They have been prepared on an historical cost basis, in accordance with the applicable International Financial Reporting Standards and, where possible, in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice for Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts, issued by the Association of Investment Companies in November 2014, as amended in January 2017.

2. Income

SIX MONTHS SIX MONTHS TO 31 MAR 2017 TO 31 MAR 2016 UK bond interest 1,319 1,390 UK dividends 85 38 Overseas bond interest 2,242 1,883 Overseas dividends 10 8 Deposit interest - 1 Total 3,656 3,320

3. Management Fees, Performance Fees and Finance Costs

Investment management fees and finance costs are allocated equally to revenue and capital. The management fee is 1% on the first £80 million of shareholders' funds; 0.7% on the next £70 million; and 0.6% on any excess of shareholders' funds over £150 million.

The performance fee is allocated wholly to capital and is calculated at 20% of outperformance over a hurdle of LIBOR +1%, stepped and reducing to 10% of outperformance in respect of shareholders' funds in excess of £80 million. Payment of the performance fee is subject to various constraints as defined in the 2016 annual financial report.

For the six months ended 31 March 2017, a provision of £474,000 (2016: £nil) has been made. This combines with the deferred performance fee arising in the prior year to give a total provision of £728,000 at 31 March 2017.

4. Taxation

The Company is subject to Jersey income tax at the rate of 0% (2016: 0%). The overseas tax charge consists of irrecoverable withholding tax.

5. Dividends Paid

SIX MONTHS SIX MONTHS TO 31 MAR 2017 TO 31 MAR 2016 £'000 £'000 Fourth interim of 1.25p 1,686 1,534 First interim of 1.25p 1,701 1,545 Total paid 3,387 3,079

The first interim for the quarter ended 31 December 2016 was paid on 27 January 2017 to shareholders on the register on 6 January 2017. The second interim for the quarter ended 31 March 2017 was paid on 28 April 2017 to shareholders on the register on 21 April 2017.

6. Movements in Share Capital

SIX MONTHS YEAR TO TO 31 MAR 2017 30 SEPT 2016 Share Capital: Brought forward £6,710,000 £6,137,000 Net share proceeds £396,000 £573,000 Carried forward £7,106,000 £6,710,000 Number of 5p ordinary shares: Brought forward 134,196,779 122,746,779 Issued in period 7,918,368 11,450,000 Carried forward 142,115,147 134,196,779

The average price of the shares issued in the period was 77.37p (2016: 73.25p).

Subsequent to the period end 6,140,323 shares have been issued at an average price of 78.79p.

7. Classification under Fair Value Hierarchy

Note 19 of the 2016 annual financial report sets out the basis of classification as set out by IFRS 7 'Financial Instrument Disclosures'.

No Level 3 items have been held during the period or at the period end, and the total (not shown) is therefore the aggregate of Level 1 and Level 2.

AT 31 MAR 2017 AT 30 SEPT 2016 LEVEL 1 LEVEL 2 LEVEL 1 LEVEL 2 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss: Debt securities - 122,433 - 110,342 Equities - convertible preference shares - 1,881 - 1,833 Equities 10 - - - Warrants - - 3,263 - Derivative financial instruments: currency hedges - 323 - - Total for financial assets 10 124,637 3,263 112,175

The Company held no financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss at the period end (2016: £283,000 of currency hedges held).

8. Status of Half-yearly Financial Report

The financial information contained in this half-yearly report, which has not been reviewed or audited, does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Article 104 of Companies (Jersey) Law 1991. The financial information for the half years ended 31 March 2016 and 2017 have not been audited. The figures and financial information for the year ended 30 September 2016 are extracted and abridged from the latest published accounts and do not constitute the statutory accounts for that year.

By order of the Board

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Company Secretary

22 May 2017