sprite-preloader
Montag, 22.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.05.2017 | 15:13
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31st March 2017 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited31 March 2017US$ 10.14

The NAV at 31 March 2017 is $10.14 per share ($10.12 at 28 February 2017). The increase of 2 cents is due investment gains and income of 6 cents and 2 cents offset by expenses and finance costs totaling -6 cents.

Enquiries: Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com


© 2017 PR Newswire