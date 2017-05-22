JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31st March 2017 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 March 2017 US$ 10.14

The NAV at 31 March 2017 is $10.14 per share ($10.12 at 28 February 2017). The increase of 2 cents is due investment gains and income of 6 cents and 2 cents offset by expenses and finance costs totaling -6 cents.



Enquiries: Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com