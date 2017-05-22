NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) filed its first quarter financial report today. The $119,000 of revenue reported is its highest quarterly revenue in company history.

Total revenue for the full year of 2016 was $46,337 vs. $119,000 for the first quarter of 2017. Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz, has been excelling at developing products and building new partner and client relationships. "This is not just our highest revenue quarter ever," Swartz, stated. "This quarterly revenue dwarfs the annual revenue of any of our previous years. I could not be more proud of the results our team is achieving." Swartz had been hinting at a sea change of quarterly numbers for some time, and first quarter revenue is what Swartz calls 'the beginning.' Last year Advantis ignited their business plan with some small test runs of Amstercans, then added the Nugsmasher line of rosin presses, which promised to significantly increase revenue. "We dealt with some adversity this year with our rosin press deal, so we decided to shift gears and make our own press. This adversity was really a blessing; it set the table for us to continue increasing revenue quarter over quarter with a higher margin proprietary product."

Swartz says that their rosin press brand is currently being tested and will be launched shortly. "While I am so proud of the numbers we report today, there is more work to do. I fully expect revenue to surge when we introduce it to the market and through our current product pipeline." Swartz emphasized that the rosin press is the highest revenue product, but with the volume and growth of the Amstercans side of the business, he is eager to see how the escalating revenues of of the two respective product lines will compare. Swartz is thankful for the patience and faith that investors have shown in him, and is excited to reward them with the future revenue that the the press and the growing product lines are generating. "We have an established client base and product pipeline, acquire new relationships daily, and continually develop innovative products. An effective business plan is being executed upon, and today's quarterly report is the signpost that truly marks the beginning of our upward trajectory."

Advantis has been steadily growing its client base and product lineup over the past several months. Amstercans quickly gained popularity and is proving to be the preferred way to preserve, present, and package a reliable, quality product that consumers can trust. Advantis partners with several cultivators, cooperatives, and dispensaries to package their goods and is able to introduce other products through the product pipeline that Amstercan creates. "Service is number one," Swartz said. "At Advantis we work hard to secure our partners and to create and provide innovative, quality products. We also recognize the work it takes to maintain those relationships. It means listening to what our partners want; it means prompt response to questions and requests; it means providing products that are in demand, and it ultimately means caring about the end user and the reputation of our partner and their brands." Swartz says providing excellent service is the cornerstone of building lasting business relationships. "Quality, service, innovation, and trust is what makes Advantis stand apart." Swartz concluded his comments by saying that he was excited to introduce more new products in the coming weeks.

Swartz is planning on having another quarterly interview within the next two weeks to update shareholders on past performance and future prospects. "I want to make sure that what we are doing is as transparent as possible, especially as we get ready to become a fully reporting company," Swartz said. "I'd like to hold this call to reveal how we have continued to achieve success, and I'll lay out a rough timeline as to when some of the exciting new developments and product rollouts should be expected. One exciting development, for example, is our own Amstervape branded pen got a packaging and potency makeover; with demand building and a healthy order pipeline already in place, it will be launched shortly." Swartz is still awaiting confirmation of the date and time of the interview.

Advantis Corporation (ADVT) focuses on the development of innovative products that supply the medical, research, and pharmaceutical industries. The company additionally establishes domestic and national partnerships with businesses that develop and sell proprietary pain management, and consumer products and services. Product lines for consumer health care, music and entertainment sectors are in development. The company mission is to find creative, innovative solutions to improve the lives of those suffering from severe pain, illness, or other debilitating conditions. To achieve this mission, Advantis Corporation diversifies its product mix and marketing strategy to further the acceptance of alternative medicines through various products, product pipelines and channels of media.

