Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-05-22 15:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 635 083 615, ISIN code - LT0000128571.



We would like to inform, that the Company prior to the schedule repaid AB SEB bankas an amount of EUR 60 MLN as part of a long-term loan. The repayment was initiated in order to minimise the interest cost paid by the Company. Under the loan agreement between AB SEB bankas and the Company, the balance of the loan amounts to EUR 51.9 MLN after the repayment.



Note that the Company and AB SEB bankas on 21 February, 2014 signed a loan agreement for an amount up to EUR 158 MLN. Purpose of this agreement was to refinance three loans under the credit agreements with the banks, operating in Lithuania, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The combined cycle gas turbine construction project, flue gas treatment of particulate matter and sulphur oxides plant construction and installation project as well as other projects were funded by these loans.



