Global Mammography Market - Drivers, Opportunities, Trends & Forecasts to 2023 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mammography Market - Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, & Forecasts 2017 - 2023" report to their offering.

The Global Mammography Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.03% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The market growth can be attributed to the rising initiatives by various governments and NGOs to raise awareness about early diagnosis of macrocalcifications in breast tissue. Some significant organizations such as the National Breast Cancer Foundation, CDC, and Breast Cancer Organization are promoting the early diagnosis of mammary gland calcification, which is one of the crucial factors expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

The major drivers of the mammography market include increasing incidence of breast cancer since past 25 years. In 2015, American cancer society estimated the 292,130 new cases of breast cancer. Moreover, increasing demand and current 3D mammogram launches by the major players is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecasted period. For instance, Hologic offers 2D and 3D imaging-guided breast biopsies via Affirm prone biopsy system. The vendors are currently focusing on the technological advancements, new product launches, and strategic positioning of their businesses in the emerging economies. These factors are expected to drive the Global Mammography market in the future.



Companies Mentioned



Carestream Health Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp

GE Healthcare Inc

Hologic Inc

Philips Healthcare

Planmed Oy

Siemens Healthineers Inc

Toshiba Medical Systems Corp



Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics



6 Types: Market Size and Analysis



7 End-User: Market Size and Analysis



8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis



9 Market Attractiveness



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Vendor Profiles



12 Companies to Watch For



