Forbidden Makes Debut in New High Growth eSports Market

Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT) is pleased to announce it has won a contract with Gfinity plc ("Gfinity"), a leading electronic gaming promoter (eSports). Gfinity will use Forscene to help grow their fan base through faster and improved use of video in social media and improved use of archived video content.

eSports is a sports category that is going through rapid growth. Newzoo, the leading provider of market intelligence covering the eSports market, predicts that in 2017 eSports will generate global revenues of $696 million, up 41 percent from $493 million in 2016, and is expected to have an audience of regular and occasional viewers of 385 million people. Today, a major eSports event may attract 40,000 people watching live and tens of millions watching over the Web.Beyond its own tournaments, Gfinity provides a full turnkey solution for any brand wanting to create their own eSports tournaments and has staged premium eSports events for leading publishers and brands including 'Call of Duty', 'FIFA', 'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive', 'Rocket League', 'Street Fighter V', and 'Forza Racing Championship'.

Gfinity plc Chief Gaming Officer, Paul Kent said: "Gfinity requires a solution that will help us grow our fan base and improve our engagement with them. Faster publishing of live events into social media and better overall use of the video content we produce is vital for us. Forscene fills a gap in capabilities that we have been looking to solve."

Forbidden Technologies Chairman, David Main, said: "The eSports market is an exciting new high growth sports category for us. Our Forscene cloud video platform provides a range of core capabilities, including live clipping for social media and exploiting the value of archive content for this innovative and demanding new sector. Our range of applications helps address the range of video requirements for fan engagement."

Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT, http://www.forbidden.co.uk) floated in February 2000.

Company develops and markets a powerful cloud video platform with multiple applications which can be used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels, corporates and consumers. The platform applications help customers improve their time to market on time sensitive content.

