

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures crept higher Monday morning, while silver prices surged to their highest since April.



Gold was up $5 at $1258 an ounce. Silver added 25 cents, or 1.5%, to $17.55, in catch-up mode.



Traders are looking ahead to a trio of Federal Reserve speakers.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak at 10 am, same time as Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker.



Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will deliver the dinner keynote speech at the Opportunity & Inclusive Growth Institute Conference in Minneapolis 7.00 pm ET.



Later this week, the Federal Reserve is due to the release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, which may shed some light on the outlook for interest rates.



