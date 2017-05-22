Sterilization Monitoring Market Worth 631.0 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Sterilization Monitoring Market by Technology (Biological, Chemical), Product (Self-contained Vials, Integrating, Emulating & Bowie-dick Indicators), Method (Steam, EtO), Process (Pack, Load), End User (Hospitals, Pharma Companies) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 631.0 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2022.

Sterilization Monitoring Market Report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, and threat impacting the high-resolution melting analysis market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

A number of factors such as technological advancements in sterilization monitoring products; rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections; increasing number of surgical procedures coupled with rising geriatric population and chronic disease incidence; and the growing focus on food sterilization are the major factors driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, dearth of skilled professionals and lack of awareness about sterilization monitoring are some of the key factors limiting the growth of the global sterilization monitoring market.

On the basis of technology, the sterilization monitoring market is broadly classified into three segments, namely, biological monitoring, chemical monitoring, and mechanical monitoring. Based on product, the biological indicators market is categorized into self-contained vials, spore strips, spore ampoules, and spore suspensions. The chemical indicators market is categorized into internal chemical indicators and external chemical indicators.

On the basis of method of sterilization, the global the sterilization monitoring market is categorized into steam sterilization, ethylene oxide sterilization, hydrogen peroxide sterilization, and formaldehyde sterilization.

On the basis of process, the sterilization monitoring market is segmented into pack monitoring, load monitoring, equipment/process monitoring, and exposure monitoring. Based on end user, the sterilization monitoring market is segmented into hospitals; pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies; research & academic institutes; food & beverage industry; and other end users.

Geographically, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global sterilization monitoring market in 2016, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increase in the number of surgical procedures, growth in geriatric population, growth in per capita income, increasing number of hospitals, rise in health awareness, growing medical tourism industry in the region, and growth in the pharmaceutical and medical devices industry are stimulating the growth of the sterilization monitoring market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Major Players in The Global Sterilization Monitoring Market include 3M Company (U.S.), Getinge Group (Sweden), Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.), STERIS plc (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Propper Manufacturing Co. Inc. (U.S.), PMS Healthcare Technologies (Turkey), Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (U.S.), and gke-GmbH (Germany).

