

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) announced the replacement of President and CEO Mark Fields with Jim Hackett, who heads its automotive vehicle subsidiary. The company said, Fields, who served Ford for the last 28 years, opted to retire.



There has been strong criticism against Fields, as the shares dropped around 40 percent. The investors criticized him for not going high-tech, aiming future opportunities. It was widely reportedly that Ford was pressurized by the criticism at the annual shareholder meeting on Friday that prompted a change in leadership. Though the automotive industry has been performing well, Ford's performance for the last few months were not that promising. Its first quarter earnings were down 35 percent.



Hackett, 62, has been serving as the chairman of Ford Mobility LLC since March, 2016. He will report to Bill Ford, executive chairman. Hacket has earlier served as CEO of Steelcase.



The automaker also appointed Jim Farley as executive vice president and president, Global Markets, Joe Hinrichs as executive vice president and president, Global Operations, and Marcy Klevorn as executive vice president and president, Mobility, effective June 1. Mark Truby will be new vice president of communications, and company officer, succeeding Ray Day, who plans to retire next year. Paul Ballew is appointed as vice president and chief data and analytics officer.



The Dearborn, Michigan based automotive and mobility company said the new leadership will focus on sharpening operational execution across the global business to further enhance quality, go-to-market strategy; product launch, while decisively addressing under-performing parts of the business. It plans to leveraging big data, artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, 3D printing and to transforming the company to meet future challenges.



