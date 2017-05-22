FRISCO, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- CryoUSA, the world's leader in providing whole body cryotherapy and other recovery modalities, announces today its installation of four CryoUSA cryotherapy units at Cowboys Fit, a world-class fitness center now opened at the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Cowboys Fit gives North Texans the opportunity to train like the Dallas Cowboys, offering the same equipment and fitness and recovery plans the team uses.

"While CryoUSA is widely used by professional sports teams, the world's most elite athletes and celebrities, it is our mission to make cryotherapy and our additional line of innovative recovery solutions available to everyday warriors who want to experience world-class recovery methods," said managing director of CryoUSA, Eric Rauscher. "Through our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and Cowboys Fit, we are proud to further offer our services to people who want to live a healthier life."

CryoUSA's cryotherapy units are single-person chambers for whole body cryotherapy. Two to three-minute sessions at minus 240 degrees Fahrenheit provide state-of-the-art cold recovery.

"Cowboys Fit provides an unparalleled experience for anyone who wants to train like a professional athlete," said Jerry Jones Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of the Dallas Cowboys. "At Cowboys Fit, we offer members top-of-the-line fitness plans, professional equipment, personalized nutrition plans just like the pros use, and now, the best recovery treatment with the addition of CryoUSA's cryotherapy units. You don't have to be a world class athlete to train in a world class facility."

Cowboys Fit is a three-story, premier health and fitness center that spans more than 60,000 square-feet. This never-before-seen-business goes above and beyond the everyday gym experience by housing all aspects of fitness and nutrition in the same building, offering a training staff of former NFL players and cheerleaders at the team's training facility, carefully curated boutique-style classes, recovery lounge, and the technology for members to gain an elevated advantage to obtain their fitness goals.

About CryoUSA Solutions

CryoUSA Solutions is the established world leader in cryotherapy and recovery, providing unmatched expertise to numerous sports organizations. We are a Proud Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, SMU Athletics, and the Official Cryotherapy Provider of the Oregon Project at Nike and the Dallas Mavericks. Nine other NBA teams, Joe Gibbs Racing, and other NCAA teams have chosen CryoUSA Solutions as their cryotherapy equipment provider as well. In addition, we provide cryotherapy to athletes from USA Triathlon, USA Track and Field, MLB, UFC, the NHL and many others. Having installed over 300 cryotherapy units and helped start over 250 independent cryotherapy businesses nationwide, the experienced team members at CryoUSA Solutions are the go-to specialists in the recovery industry. To learn more about whole body cryotherapy and additional recovery modalities, visit http://www.CryoUSAsolutions.com.

