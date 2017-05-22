Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-05-22 15:29 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invalda INVL settled for treasury shares and purchased 23,076 units of shares (0.19 % of share capital) for the amount of EUR 104,995.80 (without brokerage fee), during the share buy-back procedure, which took place from 4 May till 18 May 2017. The company paid EUR 4.55 for one share.



The authorised capital of the company is EUR 3,441,137.97 and it is divided into 11,865,993 ordinary registered shares with nominal value EUR 0.29 each. Given the fact that the treasury shares do not grant voting rights, the total amount of voting rights in Invalda INVL (ISIN LT0000102279) equals to 11,563,533 units.



The person authorised to provide additional information: Darius Šulnis President of Invalda INVL E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com