Documentary of How to Make an Athlete is Officially Announced

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / Nicholas Cornett, Director and Cinematographer for LabSky Films, is pleased to announce the upcoming production of his documentary: How to Make an Athlete.

To watch a short video about the upcoming documentary and learn more about Jan, the subject of the film, and her remarkable experiences as a para-athlete, please check out https://goo.gl/UbCXvS.

As Cornett noted, although Jan was born paralyzed in her legs, she has never let this stop her from achieving her goals. She overcame incredible adversity to learn to walk and competed as a teenager as a Para-Equestrian. To defy the odds even further, Jan began "running" races for fun. Now, she is determined to finish a 5K race in 45 minutes, which is 15 minutes faster than her previous best time.

"This project is critical to society to recognize the abilities of those with congenital defects," Cornett said, adding that there is a stigma that people see when looking at those with a physical disability that they are unable to contribute as citizens because they are seen as weak.

"This documentary will break this stigma by showing the inner, and outward, strength of one woman who defies this ill-gotten judgment. I want the viewer to see that, although different in appearance, those that have physical disabilities deal with the same internal struggles and, hopefully, they will be able to identify with Jan as an athlete trying to overcome the odds."

Jan is planning on going to Ireland in the near future to run in the Rock N Roll Dublin 5K. Although she has her plane ticket and her race entry fee covered, she is hoping to have some of her lodging and training expenses reimbursed. In order to help Jan with her trip costs, Cornett recently launched a fundraiser on Kickstarter. There, he hopes to raise $2,500 through crowdfunding. If more than $2,500 is raised through the Kickstarter campaign, Cornett hopes to have a second camera crew join them in Dublin.

