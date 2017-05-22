Jay Eitner Discusses Topics Covered at AASA 2017 National Conference on Education

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / For each public school system, district administrators have a significant impact on promoting the highest degree of learning for their students. They serve as designated chief executives tasked with leading on several different levels. Superintendent Jay Eitner understands the weight of this responsibility and recognizes the need for innovation, progress, and meaningful dialogue among fellow peers. The ongoing commitment to academic excellence is what led Eitner and other superintendents to attend the 2017 National Conference on Education in New Orleans, Louisiana over the weekend of March 2-4. The event featured noteworthy speakers on a wide range of topics, and also included focus groups, learning sessions, and workshops aimed at addressing the many issues facing administrators in a modern education landscape.

Each year, the School Superintendents Association (AASA) puts on the conference that sees roughly 3,000 participants annually from across the country who seek to improve their own job performance and understanding of complexities facing the public education system. Some of the many themes covered during the 2017 edition included Common Core, Standards and Assessments, Personalizing Education, and Instructional Leadership. Critical conversations and explorations provided Eitner and his fellow educators several learning opportunities regarding major issues faced by today's schools and communities. Keynote speakers, such as James Carville, Mary Matalin, and Ravi Hutheesing, offered the administrative professionals keen insight into the many facets of leadership and wisdom necessary to take on the daily challenges that come with their positions.

As an award-winning superintendent widely recognized for his contemporary techniques, Jay Eitner emphasizes the value in attending the National Conference on Education each year. The event not only allows fellow school administrators the chance to learn and make progress with their own ideals and approaches, it also offers them the opportunity to network, exchange ideas, and share proven practices among counterparts. The result is a more unified front of scholastic professionals who are better equipped to lead their districts in an evolving world of learning. Eitner is grateful for the experience, and looks forward to applying all of the information and strategies he has acquired at the conference.

Jay Eitner is an accomplished education professional known for being "outside the box" in terms of his approach and methods. He has continually strived to make a learning environment that is student centered, data driven, and technology infused. Upon graduating from Union High School in 1997, Jay attended The American University in Washington, DC earning a BA in interdisciplinary studies. He later received his Masters Degree in 2004 from Kean University, and was hired to teach 8th grade social studies in the renown East Brunswick Public Schools. As an administrator, Jay has served as a middle school Assistant Principal in the Washington Township Schools, and a K-12 Supervisor of Social Studies for the Hopewell Valley Regional School District. His Superintendent experience includes two districts, Lower Alloways Creek and the Waterford Township Schools, both located in southern New Jersey. Jay is the 2015 recipient of the BAMMY Award for the National Superintendent of the Year.

