

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Islamic nations not to offer sanctuary to extremists, and urged them to isolate the government of Iran, which he says is providing terrorists safe haven, financial support, and the social standing needed for recruiting new cadres.



Speaking at the Arab Islamic American Summit in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh Sunday, Trump addressed the threat of terrorism facing the world directly, and stressed the United States' solidarity with its allies to fight it.



'From Lebanon to Iraq to Yemen, Iran funds, arms, and trains terrorists, militias, and other extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the region. For decades, Iran has fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror,' Trump told the gathering of Muslim leaders.



The U.S. President called on 'all nations of conscience' to work together to isolate Iran and deny it funding for terrorism until the Iranian regime is willing to be a partner for peace.



Trump is deeply critical of the nuclear deal that the U.S.-led major powers have signed with Iran in 2015.



He called on leaders of Arab Islamic states to cut off the financial channels that let ISIS sell oil, fund extremists pay their fighters, and help terrorists smuggle their reinforcements.



Trump announced that the nations will sign an agreement to prevent the financing of terrorism, called the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center. Co-chaired by the United States and Saudi Arabia, every member of the Gulf Cooperation Council will be party to it.



After concluding his visit in Saudi Arabia, Trump arrived in Israel Monday. From there, Trump will proceed to the Palestinian territory. In the second stage of his five nation tour, he will travel to Europe.



Advocating tolerance and mutual respect among Christians, Muslims and Jews living side-by-side in the Middle East, Trump said he is visiting Jerusalem, Bethlehem and the Vatican - many of the holiest places in the three Abrahamic Faiths. 'If these three faiths can join together in cooperation, then peace in this world is possible - including peace between Israelis and Palestinians.'



Trump is scheduled to meet with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss Middle East peace.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX