SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Hedvig, the company modernizing storage and accelerating enterprise adoption of private and hybrid clouds, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Hedvig to its 2017 list of Emerging Vendors in the "Cloud" category. This annual list recognizes recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that are shaping the future of the IT channel through unique technological innovations. In addition to celebrating these standout companies, the Emerging Vendors list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to expand their portfolios with cutting-edge technology. This year, for the first time, the list was divided into seven categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Networking/VoIP, Internet of Things and Storage.

"Today's data center is quickly shifting from on-premise deployments to architectures that span multiple private and public clouds. However, efficiently using information stored in different clouds requires a degree of data portability that is lacking in today's storage appliances. This is what we're solving from a distributed, software-defined approach," said Avinash Lakshman, CEO of Hedvig. "But our innovation isn't just on the product side. We've also crafted the Hedvig CloudScale Partner Program to uniquely address how cloud is disrupting the channel. With Hedvig, partners can easily adapt to dynamically changing markets and accelerate enterprise adoption of private and hybrid clouds. We are grateful for CRN's recognition of our successful channel initiatives."

"Customers look to us to help them navigate and manage increasingly complex IT infrastructure requirements. We are committed to finding the most cost-effective solutions for each customer's needs, and to providing technologies designed to adapt with them as they build private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments," said Allan Kaye, Managing Director of Vesper Technologies. "Scalable, flexible, software-defined solutions like Hedvig's are central to this value proposition."

The Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform, recently updated to version 2.0, solves the data portability problem plaguing cloud architectures. It provides data locality, availability and replication features that span any workload, any public cloud, and any storage tier. Hedvig is the only software-defined storage solution that makes data active across multiple public cloud vendors, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google while allowing businesses to simplify data infrastructure with the Hedvig Universal Data Plane.

"This impressive group of technology supplier startups is already disrupting the status quo, aggressively creating and innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the IT market," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2017 Emerging Vendors represent the next generation of IT change agents, producing a wide range of leading-edge products that solution providers should keep an eye on in the coming year and beyond."

The Emerging Vendors Cloud and Data Center lists will be featured in the June 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/emergingvendors.

