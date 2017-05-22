MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- EchoPixel, Inc. has pioneered True 3D, an interactive virtual reality software solution that assists healthcare professionals in detailed interpretation of medical images, both for diagnosis and surgical planning. Today the company announced that business and marketing executive Bill Carrano will be joining the company as Vice President of Sales.

Mr. Carrano has more than 30 years of professional experience in the medical device industry and has been a driving force in the introduction of innovative technologies in the rapidly evolving area of medical imaging. Most recently, as the leader of Strategic Business Management of GE Healthcare, Mr. Carrano was responsible for developing strong collaborations with key opinion leaders to achieve rapid market adoption. In addition, he implemented strategies to significantly grow market share by leveraging National Health Systems and solutions based on rapidly changing customer workflow needs.

"My experience at GE Healthcare, Siemens, and Acuson have been invaluable in preparing me for this role," Carrano noted, "I'm thrilled to take on this new challenge and grow EchoPixel to its full potential to revolutionize medical imaging, clinical efficacy, and workflow."

In his new role as Vice President of Sales at EchoPixel, Mr. Carrano will be responsible for building and executing new business and marketing initiatives that will further advance the broad utilization of True 3D for intricate surgical planning and challenging diagnostic decisions, such as identification of colon lesions.

"Bill's addition to the company could not be coming at a more opportune time," stated Ron Schilling, EchoPixel CEO. "With our planned sales expansion and our increased clinical usage, we're charging forward on our mission to change the way healthcare professionals communicate and operate, ultimately improving patient outcomes. Bill is crucial to that success."

In February, EchoPixel introduced True 3D Print Support, designed to enhance the efficacy and accuracy of 3D-printed medical models. The system is currently used at Stanford Medical Center for the planning of congenital heart surgery in newborns, at the University of California to conduct virtual colonoscopies, as well as at luminary sites such as the Cleveland Clinic. Echopixel has FDA market clearances for its products, medical device licenses in Canada, and the CE Mark to market in the European Union.

About EchoPixel

EchoPixel is building a new world of patient care with its groundbreaking medical visualization software. The company's FDA-cleared True 3D Viewer uses existing medical image datasets to create virtual reality environments of patient-specific anatomy, allowing physicians to view and dissect images just as they would real, physical objects. The technology aims to make reading medical images more intuitive, help physicians reach diagnosis, and assist in surgical planning.

EchoPixel is a privately held, venture backed company located in Mountain View, CA.

Contact info:



Emily Leach

415-625-8555



