Frank Recruitment Group, an award-winning global niche technology recruitment agency, is opening a new office at Ross Tower in Dallas and plans to hire hundreds of people

UK-based Frank Recruitment Group has chosen Dallas as the location of its next US office, making the 24th floor of Ross Tower in Downtown their new home.

The niche technology recruitment specialists will initially recruit 100 people in the Dallas area, with a goal of rising to over 300 employees in just a few years.

The Dallas office, which officially launches on June 5th, will primarily focus on Frank Recruitment Group's signature brand, Nigel Frank International, a recognized global leader in Microsoft technology recruitment. The team will be headed up by NFI Executive Vice President Paul Briggs and Vice President Paden Simmons.

"We're thrilled to be building an exciting and dynamic team here in Dallas," said Briggs. "As the global leader in Microsoft recruitment, we are looking forward to training and working with the best local talent and supplying skilled Microsoft Dynamics and Stack professionals to employers both in America and abroad."

Texas is a booming hub of technology innovation, with over a half million workers in the thriving tech sector, the second most in the country, and Dallas has the largest share, making it an easy choice for Frank Recruitment Group.

The city has grabbed media attention in recent years and is widely regarded as one of the country's best tech cities in which to work. Its tech attraction and low median real estate purchase price ($197K) translate into one of the country's highest job growth rates (4.1%).

"Dallas has a huge group of talented, hard-working and highly motivated people," Simmons said. "Many college graduates and young professionals are starting their careers and moving here and, everywhere you look, businesses are growing or relocating to Texas. It's a really exciting time to be working in Dallas right now."

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, in 2007, Frank Recruitment Group has a unique service model that divides its business into six core brands that are each dedicated to a single product, such as Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, NetSuite and AWS.

The opening of the Dallas office builds on a period of significant momentum for Frank Recruitment Group. In April of this year, Frank Recruitment Group was named one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times and was also recognized as one of the UK's top 100 private companies with the fastest-growing profits over the last three years. In 2016, TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG, invested in the company. TPG is dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Fort Worth.

"At TPG Growth, we look to identify and invest in disruptive models that challenge, enhance, and transform industries," said Shamik Patel, Principal at TPG Growth. "The demand for specialized technology experts continues to grow, creating a need for an efficient and scalable approach to placing the best people in the right jobs. We look forward to continuing the company's growth in Dallas and beyond."

Since 2016, Frank Recruitment Group has invested significantly, seeing global employee headcount grow from 254 in 2013 to over 1,400 today, opening new offices in Newcastle upon Tyne, Berlin, Philadelphia and Dallas, and launching two new brands: NetSuite specialists Anderson Frank and Java specialists Pearson Frank.

Note to editors:

ABOUT FRANK RECRUITMENT GROUP

Frank Recruitment Group was founded in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK in 2007 and is a leading global niche IT recruitment business that employs more than 1,000 people across its hub offices in Dallas, London, Melbourne, New York, Newcastle, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Singapore. The group operates six trading brands that each focus on a specific technology product. Nigel Frank was established in 2007 and focuses on recruiting Microsoft Dynamics professionals. Its second core brand, Mason Frank, places Salesforce professionals and was launched in 2010. In 2014, the company launched two brands: Churchill Frank, which focuses on SAS and other Business Intelligence and Big Data solutions; and Washington Frank, FRG's incubator brand, which specialises in staffing opportunities in emerging cloud technologies. In 2016, FRG launched two additional brands: Anderson Frank, FRG's specialist NetSuite recruitment brand; and Pearson Frank, specialising in Java, PHP and web development. FRG plans to expand its outreach globally and attract more trainee recruiters in strategic hubs to continue to meet demand for the company's services.

For more information, visit www.frankgroup.com

ABOUT TPG GROWTH

TPG Growth is the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, the global private investment firm. With over $8.3 billion of assets under management, TPG Growth targets investments in a broad range of industries and geographies. TPG Growth has the deep sector knowledge, operational resources, and global experience to drive value creation, and help companies reach their full potential. The firm is backed by the resources of TPG, which has approximately $72 billion of assets under management. For more information, visit www.tpggrowth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005825/en/

Contacts:

For Frank Recruitment Group

Jamie Mercer, +44 (0)191 338 7570 (ext. 1468)

E: j.mercer@frankgroup.com

W: www.frankgroup.com